These 4th of July Sales Are So Good, You’ll Forget All About the Fireworks

You may think the Fourth of July is all about eating hot dogs, low-res Instagram pics of fireworks, and pronouncing it ‘’murica,’ but you’d be missing out on one of the most American tenets of our nation’s birthday: sales.

While President’s Day gets all the hype on big ticket items like mattresses and Memorial Day has positioned itself as an opportunity to shop for home, Independence Day is a little more scattered, meaning you can get amazing deals across tons of categories.

To us, that means digging up the very best deals on fashion, beauty, and everything in between, so that you can get your shopping done early and focus on recreating that Elle Woods application video pool scene.

We know you’re busy to get back to those tan lines, so without further ado, here are the very best Fourth of July fashion sales to shop this year.

Coach’s truly epic Fourth of July sale features sale items marked down an extra 50 percent. Don’t miss out on this opportunity, one of our favorite finds of the season.

Shop everything in celeb-loved jewelry brand BaubleBar’s sale section for under $20, and take 15 percent off full-priced items with code SUNSHINE.

Get 20 percent off sale and clearance clothing, accessories, watches, and jewelry with promo code FOURTH, running July 2 to 7. What’s more, shop swimsuits for up to 50 percent off, sandals for up to 50 percent off, and handbags starting at $13.

Enjoy a free gift with purchase — spend $75 for a travel bottle opener, $200 for a printed travel carafe, and $500 for a collapsible basket, running July 3 through 5.

Discover sitewide savings now through July 7, with up to 60 percent off everything and styles beginning at just $4. Dr. Scholl’s Get 20 percent off and free shipping on tons of comfortable shoes with code SPARKS20, from July 4 through 8.

Use code BIGDEAL to unlock just that — massive deals at Kate Spade’s up to 60 percent off sale, running through July 7.

Shop cute, podiatrist-recommended shoes for up to 30 percent off at Vionic’s Summer Sale, now live.

This luxury direct-to-consumer leather goods brand almost never offers discounts on its celeb-loved bags. Through July 8, get 15 percent off select styles.

From July 3 through 7, shop over 200 new markdowns up to 50 percent off at this celeb-loved jewelry retailer.

This comfortable shoe brand is offering over 166 of its best-selling styles for up to 65 percent off, running now through July 8.

Enjoy early access to Gilt's Swim to Street boutique, including up to 70 percent off retail prices, running now through July 7.

Shop bags, shoes, and apparel up to 70 percent off at this household brand’s monumental Independence Day sale, running now through July 7.

Today through July 7, shop Topshop for up to 30 percent off, and Topman for an extra 10 percent off sale items.

Shop Reese Witherspoon’s fashion line with an additional 40 percent off sale items, from July 3 through 7.

Shop this sale on sale with an additional 40 percent off already marked-down items, running now through July 6.

Whether you’re sending a patriotic arrangement or just a summer-y gesture, now’s your chance to save 20 percent sitewide at The Bouqs with code FIREWORK20, live now.

Now’s the time to shop discounted bras and underwear at Soma’s Semi-annual sale, running now through July 8. Shop up to 70 percent off sleep, apparel, and swim, and get bras starting at just $20.

Buy more to save more at Ban.do’s Independence Day sale — get 20 percent off $50, 25 percent off $75, and 30 percent off $100 — from July 3 through 7.

Shop tons of fashion deals this holiday weekend from Target, including $5 tanks, 20 percent off sandals, shorts and dresses starting at $12, and 20 percent off swimwear with code SWIM. This sale ends Thursday, July 4.