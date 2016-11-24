11 Luxury Dog Products from the National Dog Show

When we attended the National Dog Show presented by Purina, there was no shortage of fabulous canines. However, it's not easy being as glamorous as they are—there is a ton of heavy lifting behind-the-scenes in the form of luxurious dog products.

From splurge-worthy dog shampoo to a bed fit for a king, these products from the National Dog Show do not disappoint. What can we say, it takes a village to make a champion!

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Best Holiday Beauty Gifts Under $10