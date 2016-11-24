11 Luxury Dog Products from the National Dog Show

Steven Donahue/See Spot Run Photography
Rachel Crocetti
Nov 24, 2016

When we attended the National Dog Show presented by Purina, there was no shortage of fabulous canines. However, it's not easy being as glamorous as they are—there is a ton of heavy lifting behind-the-scenes in the form of luxurious dog products.

From splurge-worthy dog shampoo to a bed fit for a king, these products from the National Dog Show do not disappoint. What can we say, it takes a village to make a champion!

1 of 11 Courtesy

Kiehl's Cuddly-Coat Grooming Shampoo

The beloved skincare brand has done it again—this time with the perfect dog shampoo! Blended with chamomile flower extract, this shampoo is gentle enough to use on a dog's coat, face, and skin, and leaves your furry friend smelling like a lavender field.

Buy at kiehls.com; $17

2 of 11 Courtesy

Chateaux de la Pooch Niche Dog Bed

If you're looking for a bed fit for a cuddly king or queen, look no further. This handmade and elegant piece of furniture doubles as a luxurious ottoman and a fancy dog bed. Not only will this unique piece get everyone talking, but it will leave your star with a soft place to lay his head.

Buy at chateauxdelapooch.com; $1,750

3 of 11 Courtesy

CHI Dry Dog Shampoo

The product that we use every time we're too lazy to wash our hair is officially safe for dogs to use. The famous haircare brand, CHI, has created a dry dog shampoo that absorbs dirt and oil and leaves your dog smelling fresh without the water and mess. Dogs with bath time phobia, rejoice!

Buy at petsmart.com; $20

4 of 11 Courtesy

CocoTherapy Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

Coconut oil's endless uses doesn't end with humans—the product is extremely useful for dogs as well! For pups with dry skin, coconut oil can be added to food or rubbed onto dry patches. This brand specifically is organic, raw, and a super healthy addition to your dog's routine.

Buy at amazon.com; $21

5 of 11 Courtesy

SnugPups London Camel Coat

Perfect for the fashionista pup with sophisticated taste, this tartan outerwear will keep your dog warm and dry in any weather. This cool Brit style will make your pup the new Hairy Styles at the dog park.

Buy at snugpups.net; $20 - $65

6 of 11 Courtesy

Beaded Dog Collar, Leash, and Belt

Your dog's collar and leash are his or her most important accessories so why not make them stand out? Hand-beaded and created with real leather, you can purchase a leash and collar along with a belt for yourself so you can always match your fabulous canine. Honestly, it doesn't get much cuter than that.

Buy at justfurfunonline.com; $60 - $160

7 of 11 Courtesy

Chris Christensen Thinning and Blending Shears

Known in the dog show world as not only the best, but the only, option for grooming shears, Chris Christensen's thinning and blending scissors will give your dog that perfect cut that he needs to get the edge on the competition.

But at cherrybrook.com; $250

8 of 11 Courtesy

DogPacer Treadmill

Perfect for the dog who lives in a small apartment or needs a little extra energy burner, the dogPACER treadmill has customized programs to suit your dog's needs. While it shouldn't replace the great outdoors, this treadmill is a great choice for a rainy day and surprisingly enough, dogs are obsessed with getting on it. Now if only we could be that excited to start our workout ...

Buy at amazon.com; $616

9 of 11 Courtesy

Chris Christensen Flex for Sure Spray

Yes, doggy hairspray not only exists but is essential in the dog show circuit. This fine mist is humidity-resistant, leaves hair feeling flexible, and smoothes fly-aways.

Buy at amazon.com; $17

10 of 11 Courtesy

Sealy Dog Bed

This dog bed is made from the same materials as regular human Sealy mattresses—literally. The memory and orthopedic foam is made from recycled Sealy mattresses and reused to provide your dog with optimum comfort. The cooling energy gel will keep your pup super comfortable in the hotter months, while the removable covers give you the full ability to wash and keep your dog's bed super fresh.

Buy at amazon.com; $150

11 of 11 Courtesy

Purina Pro Plan Dog Food

Purina Pro Plan is an obvious choice when it comes to picking the perfect food for your dog. Not only is it the number one dry dog food with real meat as its main ingredient and no added artificial colors or flavors, but six of the last six National Dog Show winners were fed Pro Plan. Those odds don't lie—it is the official food brand of the Grand Champion.

In addition to its health benefits, Purina is running a campaign through Nov. 27 to show thanks for your dog. When you post any photo or video on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with the hashtag #DogThanking and tag @Purina, $1 will be donated to the Canine Health Foundation to help further pet research. Cute dog photos + an awesome cause = a total no-brainer!

Buy at amazon.com; varied prices

