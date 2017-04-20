10 Celebrity-Approved Pairs of Skinny Jeans to Shop Now

Jackson Lee/Splash News; SL/Javiles/FameFlynet Pictures; Bruja/AKM-GSI; Embroidery by LaughingWife
Alison Syrett Cleary (text) and Marina Budarina-Sánchez (reporting)
Apr 20, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

We’ll readily admit that a celebrity in skinny jeans is not exactly big fashion news, but that does not mean you shouldn’t take notes when you see one. If anything it’s an opportunity to step back, and see what’s lacking in your own stovepipe collection—be it a wash you never considered trying, or an inventive new way to wear your go-to pair.

VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to A Denim Jacket

Such inspiration is in ready supply right here, where we’ve gathered 10 stars in their slimmest fit blues (and grays, and blacks) and hunted down the exact e-commerce info on each look. Scroll down to get shopping.

1 of 10 Jackson Lee/Splash News

Chrissy Teigen

SHOP THE LOOK: Frame Le Skinny de Jeanne jeans, $245; shopbop.com, Acne Studios Raya cardigan, $430; mytheresa.com, Ancient Greek Sandals Taygete sandals, $185; farfetch.com, Chloe Kurtis bag, $936; farfetch.com for similar color

Advertisement
2 of 10 SL/Javiles/FameFlynet Pictures

Jessica Biel

SHOP THE LOOK: Parker Smith Bombshell jeans, $179; zappos.com, Elena Ghisellini Angel Sensua bag, $1,190; saksfifthavenue.com

3 of 10 Bruja/AKM-GSI

Julianne Hough

SHOP THE LOOK: L’Agence Margot jeans, $225; shopbop.com, The Frye Company Erica Venetian shoes, $195; 6pm.com

Advertisement
4 of 10 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kendall Jenner

SHOP THE LOOK: RE/DONE Ankle Crop jeans, $265; ssense.com, Adidas Originals sneakers, $75; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
5 of 10 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Heidi Klum

SHOP THE LOOK: Amo Black Stix jeans, $255; ssense.com, Saint Laurent jacket, $4,990; farfetch.com, Isabel Marant Reaves boots, $885; barneys.com

Advertisement
6 of 10 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Miranda Kerr

SHOP THE LOOK: Miranda + Mother The Daily Dose jeans, $218; revolve.com, Cinq a Sept Everly Lace turtleneck, $245; intermixonline.com, Saint Laurent blazer, $2,103; net-a-porter.com, Gucci GG leather belt, $420; matchesfashion.com for similar style

Advertisement
7 of 10 Osvaldo/TrickyD/FameFlynet Pictures

Lucy Hale

SHOP THE LOOK: Parker Smith Bombshell jeans, $198; nordstrom.com, Priya Patent flats, $235; shopspring.com, Smoke x Mirrors Driver’s Seat sunglasses, $245; barneys.com, Florian London Amelia Crossbody bag, $310; florianlondon.com

Advertisement
8 of 10 Donato Sardella/Getty

Reese Witherspoon

SHOP THE LOOK: DL1961 Emma jeans, $188; zappos.com, Draper James shirt, $185; draperjames.com, Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, $595; barneys.com

Advertisement
9 of 10 Robert O'Neil/Splash News

Olivia Palermo

SHOP THE LOOK: Black Orchid jeans, $159; blackorchiddenim.com, Moncler jacket, $920; bloomingdales.com for similar style, Le Specs Half Moon Magic sunglasses, $59; shopbop.com

Advertisement
10 of 10 AKM-GSI

Bella Hadid

SHOP THE LOOK: J Brand Maria jeans, $189; nordstrom.com, DSquared2 lace-up sandals, $965; luisaviaroma.com for different color

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!