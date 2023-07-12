10 Things Our Shopping Editors Are Buying on Amazon Prime Day, Starting at $9

Amazon Prime Day only rolls around once a year, so when it does, we make the most of it. And thanks to the hundreds of thousands of on-sale items, there’s no shortage of must-have steals. InStyle editors have spent the last few weeks combing Amazon for the best deals, and understandably, putting a few in their own carts — from everyday essentials like razor blades and face washes, to fun, “treat yourself” indulgences like a hydrating lip mask or a battery-operated deep-cleansing brush.

We asked 10 writers and editors to weigh in on their favorite Amazon Prime Day purchases, and we think they’ll pique your interest, too. Shop these editor-loved deals, starting at just $9.

Glo Skin Beauty Daily Hydration Serum

Christina Oehler, Senior Commerce Editor: Even in sweltering summer heat, my skin still gets dry and flaky on occasion. I usually try to solve the problem by slapping an extra pump of moisturizer on my face and hoping for the best, but I’ve found that a far more effective way to get that youthful, dewy look and hydrate dry skin is by applying Glo Skin Beauty’s Daily Hydrating Serum. This water-based serum is so soothing and calming, and considering how quickly I’m making my way through my current bottle, it’s a shoo-in for my Amazon cart today.

The Drop April One-Shoulder Cutout Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon

Zarah Kavarana, Senior Commerce Editor: Unsurprisingly, some of the best Prime Day deals are on Amazon's own brands. My closet is filled to the brim with The Drop's chic and trendy pieces, so I use the annual shopping event as an excuse to stock up on some on-sale selects. Among them, I always add at least one breezy summer dress to my cart, and the April One-Shoulder Cutout Tiered Midi Dress is my top pick for 2023. Featuring a single puff sleeve, cutouts at the waist, and tiers down the skirt, it combines several style trends I've been wearing nonstop this summer. But what I'm most thrilled about is its lightweight cotton material and flowy midi-length bottom that'll make the comfy dress just airy enough to wear through July and August.



Hanes Mini-Ribbed Cotton Tank Top

Amazon

Ruby McAuliffe, Associate Commerce Editor: I know what you're thinking: "You picked a white tank?" Yes! White tanks have always been must-have closet staples, but recently, celebrities have been taking them to new heights. Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Sydney Sweeney, and Hailey Bieber are all some of the notable names that have been wearing plain tees on repeat. I plan on styling this $8 Hanes find with a pair of cut-off shorts or classic Levi's jeans. Throw on some dad-approved sneakers, like these discounted New Balance trainers, and you're good to go.

Hero Mighty Pimple Patch

Amazon

Chloe Anello, Senior Commerce Editor: I got married last month. And as someone with very acne-prone skin, I worried that I would break out right before my wedding because of how stressful planning a wedding actually is. My worst fears came true — not just on my face, but also on my back (yikes!) — forcing me to lean heavily on my favorite pimple patches from Hero in the two weeks leading up to the day. I basically played a game of whack-a-mole with the zits that kept popping up; each time I spotted a new one, I'd immediately apply one of these patches until it disappeared. Thanks to the endless cycle of patches, I actually had completely clear skin day of. So, I'll be stocking up now that they're discounted on prime day because I seriously can't imagine combating acne without them now.

Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush

Amazon

Kristen Geil, Senior Commerce Editor: I'm game to try just about any high-tech skincare device (microcurrents, anyone?), and Foreo’s Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush is new on my radar after testing the best light therapy masks. Now, is it absolutely necessary to use a tool for face-washing? Probably not. But will I gladly give up splashing my face like a girl in a ‘90s acne commercial and spraying water all over my bathroom? Absolutely. I love that the soft, silicone bristles on the cleansing side are extra-hygienic so I can cut gross, damp wash clothes out of my skincare routine, and I'm intrigued to see how the firming massage side reduces my forehead lines (bonus points if the facial massage makes my jawline look snatched).

L'Oréal Lash Paradise Mascara

Amazon

Christina Butan, Senior Commerce Editor: I always buy a new beauty product during Prime Day, and this year I'm snagging L'Oréal's super popular Lash Paradise Mascara while it's only $7. I recently asked my best friend what mascara she uses after noticing her perfect, fluttery lashes, and it just so happens it was this L'Oréal tube. While that's reason enough to add it to my cart, it also happens to have more than 74,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who deem it their "holy grail" thanks to its volumizing results and the fact that it leaves your lashes clump- and flake-free. "I say save your money on the over-hyped high end mascaras and get yourself this baby," one shopper raved. "You’ll never go back."

Bogner Fire + Ice Neda2-T Ski Pant

Amazon

Kaitlin Clark, Senior Beauty Commerce Editor: It may seem a little silly to buy ski pants in July, but I love to take advantage of Prime Day to score big-ticket items at a steep discount — and anyone who loves to ski knows how rarely the great ski brands go on sale. I already have these ski pants in white (which was a poor color choice), and they fit like a dream, without any of the unfortunate bulk that ski pants are known for. In fact, they're even somehow slimming, so even when I'm wearing 10 layers and it's two degrees outside, I'm toasty warm without looking like Shrek. Other luxury ski brands look chic, but fit horribly or are too tight, but these look great on and they're flexible, not at all constrictive, so they allow you to move all around — a necessity for skiing.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon

Hannah Freedman, Associate Director Commerce Content Strategy: Not to be dramatic, but this lip mask changed my life. I've always suffered from dry skin and chapped lips and spent years religiously reapplying chapstick numerous times a day. Now, I just slather on the Laneige lip mask every night before bed and wake up with a soft, moisturized pout that lasts all day. In fact, I hardly ever even carry chapstick with me anymore.

CeraVe Cleansing Balm

Amazon

Kaelin Dodge, Commerce Writer: CeraVe’s cleansing balm is my travel secret. By design, the face wash starts as a (TSA-approved) solid, emulsifying only after water is added. So rather than packing makeup wipes — which, though travel-friendly, leave my already dry skin screaming for moisture — I use this balm to remove everything from sunscreen to stubborn mascaras. Not only does this totally remove makeup and end-of-day gunk, but it leaves my face feeling deeply hydrated.

Levi's High-Waisted Mom Jeans

Amazon

Jailynn Taylor, Commerce Writer: I have recently had to overhaul all my jeans due to a weight change. While this was devastating knowing how expensive jeans can be, it came at the perfect time because I can stock up on my favorite Levi’s styles for up to 70 percent off during Amazon Prime Day. The style I have my eye on is the high-waisted mom jeans. They come in standard and plus sizing ranging from sizes 24 through 39 and are available in 15 different washes and distress levels. It has a zipper instead of buttons for the closure, which makes them great for easy on and off, and a classic relaxed fit through the leg with a taper down to the ankle.

Color Wow Xtra-Large Bombshell Hair Volumizer

Tamim Alnuweiri, Commerce Beauty Writer: I am incredibly skeptical of hair products that are not explicitly formulated for curly hair. They are usually average if not a let down. But I was too intrigued not to try Colorwow's XL Volumizer after seeing this TikTok. Now, I don't want to be without it. I apply my usual leave-in conditioner or curling cream, and then take a pump or two of the Color Wow XL and apply it near the roots where my hair tends to deflate throughout the day. It makes my curls bouncy and light for hours on end.

