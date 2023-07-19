9 Ulta Beauty Products Our Shopping Editors Can’t Live Without, From Anti-Wrinkle Serum to Glowy Bronzer

When you write about skincare and makeup products for a living, it’s easy to build a beauty lineup that’s full of can’t-live-without favorites that become everyday staples. While the InStyle team has tried far more products than the average person, we also love finding formulas that work and sharing how they’ve personally changed our routines for the better.

We decided to let you in on our little secrets to recommend some of our editors’ holy grail products, and they’re all available at Ulta Beauty. Must-have products run the gamut from anti-aging serum to glowy bronzing cream, and prices start at just $14.Keep scrolling to find out what our shopping team is buying on repeat, so you can get started on the right track toward building out your own go-to regimen.

Dior Forever Foundation Fluid Matte

Christina Oehler, Senior Beauty Commerce Editor: “For the last 15-plus years, I’ve rotated through (what I believe is) every single foundation that’s ever been on the market. Seriously — I have a graveyard of half-used bottles in the back of my vanity drawer. But my search for the perfect SPF-infused formula came to a halt when I tried Dior’s Forever Foundation. This formula is light enough to go on smoothly and blend evenly, but it provides the coverage I need to hide my acne scars and dark spots. I can even ditch my concealer — it brightens my dark under-eyes *that* well.”

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream

Zarah Kavarana, Senior Commerce Editor: “While my body seems to get seven shades darker every time I step out in the sun, my face doesn't tan nearly as swiftly. This summer, I've come to rely on bronzing products to help shade match, and this Chanel bronzer has been a daily go-to. Its lightweight gel-cream formula effortlessly evens me out without any blotchiness, leaving behind a faux sun-kissed glow that seamlessly blends with the all-over amber tone I've developed naturally.”

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion With Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Ariel Scotti, Partnerships Editorial Director: “For some reason, I went from having effortlessly perfect skin to dealing with breakouts, sensitivity, and dryness, and started seeing fine lines appear as if overnight after I turned 25. That change made me try a combination of every serum, cream, and oil I could find, but none of them really did the trick. I decided to finally listen to my dermatologist and threw it (mostly) all out in favor of this CeraVe moisturizer with SPF 30. It's been the foundation of my minimalist skincare routine for five years now, and all of those issues that plagued me have vanished. My skin is clear, hydrated, bouncy, and plump, and I look younger now than I did back when everything took a turn. I will literally never stop using this cream.”

No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum

Lauren Fischer, Partnerships Editor: “I'll admit, my age is starting to show, so I've been using the No7 line correcting booster serum for a few months now, and I love that it can be mixed in with my other skincare products. I add a small, pea-sized amount to my daily moisturizer and rub it into my face and neck on clean skin every morning. I often don't like the oily feel of serums, but this one absorbs into my skin almost immediately, leaving no residue. What I noticed is that the fine lines around the corners of my eyes, corners of my mouth, and around my forehead have smoothed out. When I smile (which I often do!), those lines aren't as deep as they previously were and [now] have a more filled-in look.”

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Powder Essence

Bridget DeWald, Partnerships Editor: “I love skincare and take it very seriously, but my goal is to have a simple, effective, and inexpensive routine. When I added this snail mucin power essence by Cosrx years ago, I nailed down a four-step regimen that truly works. I apply two pumps after cleansing and toning, gently pat it into my skin, and let it soak for a couple of minutes before adding a moisturizer with SPF. Since I started using this product, my skin seriously looks like glass and stays glowy with makeup on top. It's the most hydrating product I've ever used, and I will always have it on hand.”

Benefit Cosmetics Tickle Golden Pink Powder Highlighter

Ali Faccenda, Partnerships Writer: “In full transparency, I found out about this blush/highlighter hybrid from an Alix Earle TikTok video and immediately purchased it after seeing the healthy glow it added to her cheeks. Granted, I'm pushing 30 years old, and Alix Earlie just graduated college, but I figured, why not give it a whirl and see if it’d give me a youthful glow too? Over the past year, I've leaned heavily into products that supply a dewy overall look to my skin after using only matte makeup for far too long. I believe matte makeup aged me and made my dry skin look even drier (if that’s even possible). After leaning into cream products more recently, I've never looked younger, and I now can’t live without this golden pink highlighter. I use it on my cheeks and nose and also am obsessed with using it as an eyeshadow. I suppose I owe Alix Earle a ‘thank you.’”

E.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter

Meg Schaltegger, Partnerships Writer: “While I was a major fan of a similar best-selling product, I spent months unable to get my hands on it. I pivoted to e.l.f.’s own iteration, Halo Glow Liquid Filter, and haven’t gone back. It’s just as effective and so much cheaper, not to mention I can actually find it in stock whenever I need it. I love that I can apply the liquid filter by itself for a no-makeup makeup look, but can also wear it underneath my foundation with fuller coverage for perfectly glowy skin.”

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish

Sophie Wirt, Commerce Writer: “I own this cooling, highly hydrating gloss in countless colors, and it has yet to disappoint. The formula is virtually perfect, with a non-sticky finish, long-lasting wear, and an ever-so-slight plumping effect that's satisfyingly apparent sans irritating side effects. I'm partial to the shade ‘Dolly’ — a muted mauve with a subtle shimmer — which I've recommended to numerous friends. The hue reads sophisticated, not glittery, and works with any outfit or beauty look I'm going for.”

Andrew Fitzsimons Fantasy Curls Curl Crème

Tamim Alnuweiri, Commerce Beauty Writer: “Thankfully, Andrew Fitzsimons Fantasy Curls Curl Crème is only $16 because I am finishing up my second bottle. It's unlike any other leave-in product I've ever tried. It's thin and disperses through my hair evenly, it's light and doesn't weigh down my hair, but it also doesn't shrink the curls either. When I use this, my hair is bouncy, full, and lustrous. And when I don't, I spend the entire day regretting it.”

