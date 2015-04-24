Warm Up Your Jewelry Collection With 10 Rose Gold Pieces—Under $100

While yellow gold will always forever be a classic, there's no denying the sweet allure of rose gold's soft pink hue. Wear it on its own or stack it with bronze and silver pieces for an on-trend mixed-metals look. We've rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces—and if you're trying out the rose metal for the first time—they are all priced under $100, too.
Pictured, above: ASOS rings, $18 for five; asos.com
BaubleBar ring, $28; baublebar.com
Charming Charlie earrings, $6; charmingcharlie.com
Joolz by Martha Calvo bracelet, $99; revolveclothing.com
Cynthia Rybakoff ring, $58; cynthiarybakoff.com
Alexis Bittar earrings, $85; shopbop.com
Wanderlust + Co necklace, $39; wanderlustandco.com
Adia Kibur ring, $30; shopbop.com
ASOS earrings, $18; asos.com
Gorjana ring, $64; gorjana.com
