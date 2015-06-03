Shonda Rhimes to Release Her First Memoir in November

It seems hard to believe Shonda Rhimes would have time to write an entire book between creating and producing so many hit shows—including Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder—but it seems this woman can do anything. And that's actually what her new memoir, Year of Yes, is all about.

In November of 2013 Rhimes challenged herself to say yes to any request, invitation, or challenge for one year.

“Saying yes for an entire year turned out to be one of the most amazing decisions I have ever made,” Rhimes said in a statement about the book's publication. “It was also a little insane, a lot terrifying and sometimes wildly embarrassing. So this is not a story I ever planned to share with anyone. However, once Simon & Schuster asked me, I had no choice—what else could I say but yes?”

"It's mind-boggling that the mega-talented Shonda Rhimes, one of the most admired and accomplished women in Hollywood, would feel the need to challenge the status quo," Simon & Shuster VP and Editor-in-Chief Marysue Rucci said. "But by saying yes for a year, she truly transformed her life for the better in every way. Year of Yes is surprising, hilarious, poignant, and accessible."

The book is due to hit shelves this November. Grey's, Scandal, and HTGAWM will all return for new seasons on ABC this fall.

