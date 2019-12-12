Fanny-Pack Boots (Yes, Boots) Are the Wild Winter Trend That’s Spiking Right Now

Image zoom VCG/Getty Images

Combat boots are one of those shoe styles that will always be trendy. But Prada found a way to make the timeless design look very modern with the wildest upgrade I've ever seen.

The boots have extremely clunky soles with ridges that are so big, it seems like it would be impossible to ever slip while wearing them. Prada also upped the ante by adding two tiny fanny packs on each shoe. Yes, they are as small as coin purses, but it really makes a huge statement. Just like belt bags that are styled around the waist, the lace-up boots have zip-up pouches wrapped around the shafts.

Elsa Hosk, Rita Ora, and Ella Balinska are a few celebs on the long list of fashion types who can't seem to get enough of the fanny-pack combat boots.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Shop Now: Prada Monolith Boot, $1,450; farfetch.com.

Image zoom Mark R. Milan/Getty Images

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

And Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid showed us how sleek they look without the removable mini fanny packs.

Image zoom Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Image zoom Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

If you aren't ready to go all in on the tall combat boot trend, the Prada shoe has a cousin that's a bit more tame. Instead of the tall shaft and fanny packs, there's a lace-up loafer with a chunky sole design that getting just as much attention. Rashida Jones paired it with a floral dress.

Image zoom Josh Jacks/Star Max/Getty Images

Shop Now: Prada Lug-Sole Creepers, $890; saks.com.

And Diane Keaton wore on the red carpet.

Image zoom Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Still just as trendy, but a little easier on the eyes.