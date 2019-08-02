These Are THE White Sneakers to Have Right Now, According to Gwyneth Paltrow

Image zoom Neil Mockford/Getty Images

If there's one thing I've learned by now, it's that every woman needs a great pair of white sneakers in her closet. But not all white sneakers are created equal. There are some pairs that lean more on the trendy side (yes, I'm thinking about you, Fila Disruptors). Sure, those are fun right now, but in a couple of months (sometimes even faster), they can turn into a purchase you'll end up regretting and simply collecting dust in the back of your closet.

On the other side of the spectrum, there are classic styles that are comfortable, cute, and timeless — like Gwyneth Paltrow's beloved Alexandre Birman Clarita sneakers.

If they look familiar, it's because they're the sneaker version of Alexandre Birman's Clarita heels. Paltrow also owns the sandal version just like so many other celebs — Eva Longoria, Giselle Bündchen, and Reese Witherspoon, to name a few.

Paltrow's loving the sneaker version so much, we've spotted her wearing them with four different outfits in the last couple of weeks alone. She wore them while vacationing in Europe with her husband, making a polished statement at her book signing in London, and hanging out with friends in Los Angeles.

Image zoom BACKGRID

We totally feel Paltrow for wearing them non-stop. After all, these sneakers aren't cheap — they'll set you back $395. But consider that price a smart fashion investment. They look good with everything and you could wear them over and over again, just like Paltrow.