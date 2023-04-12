Amazon’s Best-Selling, Under-$30 Blouse Is "Incredibly Flattering" and Perfect for Spring, Shoppers Say

The "light and airy" top comes in 34 colors and patterns.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon's Best-Selling Under-$30 Spring Blouse is Light, Airy, and "Incredibly Flattering" According to Shoppers
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Spring is here, and there is so much to be excited about — cherry blossoms are blooming, the sun is shining, and most importantly, winter coats are being demoted to the back of the closet. I look forward to wearing springtime fashion all year, including lightweight jackets, sandals, dresses, and, of course, blouses. A light, airy blouse can instantly elevate any outfit, whether you’re styling it with your go-to pair of jeans and sneakers, or dressing it up with heels and a breezy skirt. This spring, I’m filling my closet with timeless blouses that may just become mainstays in my year-round wardrobe. And, the latest addition to my shopping cart is Amazon’s best-selling flowy top that’s on sale for less than $30.  

The long-sleeve blouse comes in 34 colors and patterns, ranging from neutral basics to bright florals fitting for the season. It’s made of a breathable polyester blend that’s sure to keep you cool, and it’s completely lined, so you don’t have to worry about sheerness. When it comes to styling the shopper-loved item, the options are endless. It can easily be made casual with a light outer layer and comfortable jeans, or even cut-off shorts as temperatures continue to rise. If you’re going for a more formal look, the blouse would look great with well-fitting trousers or a chic skirt — personally, I can’t wait to pair it with this season’s denim maxi trend.

SHEWIN Women's Casual Boho Floral Print Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $31); amazon.com

After reading its rave reviews, the blouse is clearly a number one best-seller among Amazon shoppers for a reason. One customer described the top as “incredibly flattering,” going on to say it’s “by far [their] favorite blouse,” thanks to its “perfect length” and comfortable fit. A different reviewer said they get “so many compliments throughout the day” when they wear the spring-ready style, while another has it in “almost every color” and pattern because it’s just that good. 

One person complimented the many ways to wear the piece, saying it can be “worn with jeans, shorts, or a skirt” — and, it dresses up so nicely, some shoppers are even wearing it to spring weddings with platform sandals, long, flowy skirts, and statement jewelry. Regardless of how they’re styling the top, most reviewers agree the best-seller is “light and airy” and perfect for the season. 

Be sure to shop the Shewin floral blouse at Amazon this spring for just $29, and browse through more versions of the customer favorite, below. 

SHEWIN Women's Casual Boho Floral Print Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $31); amazon.com

SHEWIN Women's Casual Boho Floral Print Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $31); amazon.com

SHEWIN Women's Casual Boho Floral Print Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $31); amazon.com

SHEWIN Women's Casual Boho Floral Print Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $31); amazon.com

SHEWIN Women's Casual Boho Floral Print Blouse

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $31); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

LOTD 4/12
Jennifer Garner’s Sexy Black Ankle Boots Are an Underrated Spring Trend
Amazon Lace Midi Dress
Amazon’s Best-Selling New Midi Dress for Spring Is “Beautifully Made” and on Sale for Under $50
Supergoop Primer Review
I Replaced Foundation With This Blurring Primer That Even Conceals My Tomato-Red Complexion
Related Articles
My Favorite Green Color Trend Made Me Rethink Black
I Can’t Stop Wearing This Cheery, Spring Color Trend That Gets Me So Many Compliments
Amazon new spring fashion arrivals this month
These 10 Under-$40 New Spring Fashion Arrivals Are Trending on Amazon
Madewell Just Put Thousands of Sale Items on Double Discount, and Spring Essentials
Madewell Just Put Thousands of Sale Items on Double Discount, and Spring Essentials Start at $20
LOTD Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldaña Wore the Rule-Breaking Pants I’m Living in This Season
Amazon's Top-Selling Pillow Sandals Are Lightweight, Comfortable, and Cool â and They're 50% Off
Nurses Say Amazon's Best-Selling Slide Sandals Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," and They're 50% Off
Wedding Guests Get "So Many Compliments" on This Flattering Amazon Dress That's Just $12 Right Now
Wedding Guests Get "So Many Compliments" on This Flattering Amazon Dress That's Just $12 Right Now
Best-Selling Eye Patches
Even Night Shift Nurses Swear by Amazon's Best-Selling Under-Eye Patches That Are Less Than $1 Apiece
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Just Wore This Major Spring 2023 Shoe Trend
Amazon Lace Midi Dress
Amazon’s Best-Selling New Midi Dress for Spring Is “Beautifully Made” and on Sale for Under $50
Editor-approved Amazon fashion weekend deals
5 Editor-Approved Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Weekend, Starting at $12
This lip jelly from a cameron diaz-used brand is so hydrating i only have to apply it twice a day
Merit Beauty’s New Lip Gelées Are the Perfect Lightweight Summer Product
This Vintage-Inspired Bikini Hits Three Major Swim Trends For 2023 and Shoppers Say It Makes Them Feel "Confident and Sexy"
This Retro High-Waisted Bikini Hits 3 Major Swim Trends for 2023
The 99 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 88% Off
The 99 Best Amazon Deals to Shop for Up to 82% Off This Weekend
Coach's Just-Launched Spring Collection Is Flying Off Shelves Right Now
Coach's Just-Launched Spring Collection Is Flying Off Shelves Right Now
Shoppers Replacing Bras With Solution That Stays Through Dancing and Jumping
Shoppers Are Replacing Their Bras With This $15 Solution That Even Stays Put Through "Dancing and Jumping"
Amazonâs Best-Selling One-Piece Is the âMost Flattering Swimsuitâ Ever, Shoppers Say
Amazon’s Best-Selling One-Piece Is the “Most Flattering Swimsuit” Ever, Shoppers Say