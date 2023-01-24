Sheryl Lee Ralph Is Performing at the Super Bowl

Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph has another reason to celebrate. Entertainment Tonight confirmed that she will be taking the stage at this year's Super Bowl as part of the game's pre-show festivities. While Rihanna may be getting attention for taking the lead at halftime, Ralph will join Babyface and country crooner Chris Stapleton before the opening whistle.

Today, the NFL announced that Chris Stapleton will have the honor of singing the national anthem. Additionally, R&B superstar Babyface will perform "America the Beautiful" and Ralph will round out the trio and perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing." It'll all go down on Sunday, Feb. 12, on Fox before Super Bowl LVII officially kicks off.



The NFL also shared that the pre-game show will include a few more special guests. Troy Kotsur, who won an Academy Award for his role in CODA, will sign the national anthem on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD). Colin Denny, who is a deaf Native American, will sign during "America the Beautiful" and Justina Miles will join Ralph during her performance.



The newly announced performers join Rihanna, who told ET that she still can't believe that she'll be the headliner this time around.

"I can't believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, 'OK, I can't take it back. Now, it's like final,'" she said back in November. "The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it's an entertainer's dream to be on a stage like that. But it's nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody's watching. And they're rooting for you. And I want to get it right."

