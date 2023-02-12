Sheryl Lee Ralph Wore a Stunning Red Jumpsuit to Perform at the Super Bowl

Back in January, the NFL announced that award-winning actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph would be lending her voice to the 2023 Super Bowl. Well, she very much did that with a rendition of the hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which happened during the pre-game festivities at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Ralph, who is married to Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, wore a red-and-black jumpsuit by Harbison, long gloves in the same fiery hue, and platform peep-toe pumps. She kept her hair long and curly and added a set of dramatic eyelashes to finish off her beauty look.

The jumpsuit included a black panel at her bust and four gold buttons in different shapes, including a crescent moon and leaf, as well as spotlight-stealing puffy shoulder details. The outfit also included a long, dramatic train and contrasting black lining.

Getty Images

Ralph spoke about the special moment before Super Bowl Sunday, saying that she was proud to be part of a production that embraced inclusion and representation. She performed alongside Chris Stapleton, who sang the national anthem, as well as Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, who offered a rendition of "America the Beautiful." Of course, Rihanna was also on the schedule for the game's halftime show.



"These three songs put together … To me, that shows a major effort by the NFL to be truly inclusive — to say we're going to represent all people on a day, Super Bowl Sunday, 200 million people coming together to sit and experience and hear," Ralph said at a press conference before Sunday's game. "What a time, what a way to bring us all together."

According to People, Ralph also spoke about meeting Rihanna, who encouraged her to wear a "fab Fenty face," because hustlers never stop hustling.

"You know, they say it takes a thousand times to perfect something. So I'm up to about 799 [times]. I'm going to keep on listening to my song and be ready to sing and make it happen on Sunday. I'm so excited," Ralph said of the week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. "Oh my God, I was so nervous yesterday. I could hardly move. It was like classic nerves. I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be sick.' And I actually was. I said, 'Oh no. I'm that nervous.' I made myself sick."

