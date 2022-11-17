Beauty SheaMoisture Teams Up with Angela Yee to Launch New Community Impact Grant Two winners will each receive $10,000. By Kayla Greaves Kayla Greaves Instagram Twitter Website Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 17, 2022 @ 11:50AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images SheaMoisture is making good on its goal to close the $11 trillion racial wealth gap in the U.S. Working alongside radio personality Angela Yee, the haircare giant recently launched its first Community Impact Grant for small business entrepreneurs. Open to Black business owners making a positive impact on their communities, SheaMoisture will grant two winners $10,000 to use towards their ventures. 7 Products That Will Keep 4C Hair Ultra-Moisturized This Winter Those interested in nominating themselves, or someone they know, can apply via SheaMoisture's website. Applications close Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. EST. On top of the new grant, SheaMoisture has also released its Impact Report to track the progress the company has made over the past 30 years. The review includes launching the Next Black Millionaire Fund, which provides select businesses with $100,000 in funding, along with investing an additional $10 million into small businesses, and $1 million for COVID relief. To find out more, read the full report here.