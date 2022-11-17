SheaMoisture Teams Up with Angela Yee to Launch New Community Impact Grant

SheaMoisture is making good on its goal to close the $11 trillion racial wealth gap in the U.S.

Working alongside radio personality Angela Yee, the haircare giant recently launched its first Community Impact Grant for small business entrepreneurs.



Open to Black business owners making a positive impact on their communities, SheaMoisture will grant two winners $10,000 to use towards their ventures.

Those interested in nominating themselves, or someone they know, can apply via SheaMoisture's website. Applications close Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

On top of the new grant, SheaMoisture has also released its Impact Report to track the progress the company has made over the past 30 years. The review includes launching the Next Black Millionaire Fund, which provides select businesses with $100,000 in funding, along with investing an additional $10 million into small businesses, and $1 million for COVID relief.

To find out more, read the full report here.