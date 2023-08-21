Shoppers Say This Shay Mitchell-Recommended In-Shower Body Oil Makes Skin “Smooth, Even, and Firm”

It's filled with antioxidants and other moisturizing ingredients.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 @ 07:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shay Mitchell Skin Oil
Photo:

Getty Images

I know I must be years late to the game at this point, but the celebrity-curated Amazon storefronts are truly *chef’s kiss.* Case in point: In Shay Mitchell’s 71-product back-to-school shopping list, I have found gifts for my niece, a couple of things to make her parents' lives easier, and even something I’m buying for myself: L’Occitane’s Cleansing And Softening Shower Oil

The L’Occitane Shower Oil’s reputation precedes itself. It’s an all-time classic of bathing routines that I have to admit has slipped my mind in recent years due to the massive influx of body care products. But despite all the newness in the body and shower category, the Shower Oil’s stalwart status remains unchanged. 

Amazon L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil

Amazon

It’s a straightforward and moisturizing formula that is great year-round, but will become especially apt as summer turns into fall and cooler temperatures give way to drier skin. This body cleanser starts as a honey-like oil that becomes a rich lathering soap once it interacts with water. 

It washes away impurities and dirt while imparting a deep, non-oily, non-sticky moisture that lasts well beyond the shower. There are just two benefit-packed ingredients to thank for this. The first is almond oil: It hydrates your skin and prevents that hydration from escaping, it helps smooth out uneven texture, scars, and possibly even stretch marks. It’s packed with antioxidant properties that prevent or slow down wrinkles, and it soothes irritated and inflamed skin. Then there is grapeseed oil, which is no second fiddle: It fades dark spots, firms skin, and promotes collagen production. That is a crap ton of goodness you’re getting from simply washing your body. 

It’s a simple combination with exemplary results according to the 8,000-plus five-star ratings on Amazon alone. A SkinStore shopper said that L’Occitane’s Shower Oil (in conjunction with its Milk Concentrate body lotion) “has completely changed” their skin to become “smooth, even, and firm.” An Amazon reviewer similarly quipped, “my skin has never been softer and more moisturized. I don’t even need to use lotion anymore.”

Head to Amazon to shop L’Occitane’s Shower Oil that thousands of shoppers, and Shay Mitchell, can get behind.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Wore a Surprising Version of This Timeless Fall Jacket Trend
Spanx Air Essential Wide Leg Review
I Tried the Spanx Pants Oprah Declared “the Softest,” and I Can’t Stop Wearing Them
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon Just Convinced Me to Test Drive This Bold Pants Trend
Related Articles
Primer Serum Hybrid
A 64-Year-Old Said This $7 Primer-Serum Hybrid “Does the Trick” for a “Smooth, Lit-From-Within Glow”
Amazon sale / $4 apiece silky, sexy, soft underwear
Shoppers Say These “Soft and Sexy” Undies Are Equally Comfy — and They’re on Sale for $4 Apiece
Concealer
A 53-Year-Old Shopper Calls This $5 Concealer a “Dream Come True” for Their “Permanent Dark Circles”
Laniege Makeup Serum
My Secret to Smooth Under-Eyes Is This $32 Serum From a Drew Barrymore-Used Brand
Replicate SJP's bright and smooth under eyes with the powder a shopper says makes them "look younger and more awake"
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Flawless Skin Is Thanks to the Powder Shoppers Use to “Look Younger and More Awake”
Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask, for Dry Damaged Hair
A Shopper With “Crunchy and Fried” Hair Said This $9 Repair Mask Made Their Strands Feel Like “Silk"
Roc Serum
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $21 Firming Retinol Serum Makes Skin Look and Feel Baby-Like
Carol's Daughter hair oil
The Strengthening Oil That Makes Shoppers’ Hair “Grow So Fast” Is Just $12 at Amazon
Yon-ka eye cream Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross' On-Sale Eye Cream Is From an Under-the-Radar French Brand Martha Stewart Uses
Amazon Shoppers Avoid the "Wedgie Zone" Thanks to This Best-Selling Underwear That's Less Than $1 Apiece
Wedgie-Prone Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Underwear a "Game Changer," and It's Less Than $1 Apiece
Favorite Lip Plumping Mask Overnight Moisturizer
I Wake Up With Less Haggard- and More Vibrant-Looking Skin Thanks to This Plumping Overnight Treatment
Hi Kaitlin! I hope all is well. My name is Amanda Lauro, Designer for InStyle. I reached out to Sophia Heald regarding an
Shoppers in Their 60s Saw a “Drastic Change” in Their Crepey Under-Eyes Thanks to This Best-Selling Balm
Amazon L'Oreal Eye Cream
A 55-Year-Old Shopper Says Their Under-Eyes Are “Smoother” and Less “Crepey” Thanks to This $9 Eye Cream
Honest Review of Chanel Highlighting Balm
I'm a Beauty Editor, and Here's My Take on Chanel's Viral Highlighter With 11 Billion Views
Warner's Bra
A 53-Year-Old Shopper Called This Wirefree Bra “Very Flattering,” and It’s Just $16 at Amazon
Dermstore Eye Patches Deal
The Firming Eye Patches Shoppers Use After "Not-So-Great Sleep" Are on Sale Until Tomorrow