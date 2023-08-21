Shoppers Say This Shay Mitchell-Recommended In-Shower Body Oil Makes Skin “Smooth, Even, and Firm”

I know I must be years late to the game at this point, but the celebrity-curated Amazon storefronts are truly *chef’s kiss.* Case in point: In Shay Mitchell’s 71-product back-to-school shopping list, I have found gifts for my niece, a couple of things to make her parents' lives easier, and even something I’m buying for myself: L’Occitane’s Cleansing And Softening Shower Oil.

The L’Occitane Shower Oil’s reputation precedes itself. It’s an all-time classic of bathing routines that I have to admit has slipped my mind in recent years due to the massive influx of body care products. But despite all the newness in the body and shower category, the Shower Oil’s stalwart status remains unchanged.

Amazon

It’s a straightforward and moisturizing formula that is great year-round, but will become especially apt as summer turns into fall and cooler temperatures give way to drier skin. This body cleanser starts as a honey-like oil that becomes a rich lathering soap once it interacts with water.

It washes away impurities and dirt while imparting a deep, non-oily, non-sticky moisture that lasts well beyond the shower. There are just two benefit-packed ingredients to thank for this. The first is almond oil: It hydrates your skin and prevents that hydration from escaping, it helps smooth out uneven texture, scars, and possibly even stretch marks. It’s packed with antioxidant properties that prevent or slow down wrinkles, and it soothes irritated and inflamed skin. Then there is grapeseed oil, which is no second fiddle: It fades dark spots, firms skin, and promotes collagen production. That is a crap ton of goodness you’re getting from simply washing your body.

It’s a simple combination with exemplary results according to the 8,000-plus five-star ratings on Amazon alone. A SkinStore shopper said that L’Occitane’s Shower Oil (in conjunction with its Milk Concentrate body lotion) “has completely changed” their skin to become “smooth, even, and firm.” An Amazon reviewer similarly quipped, “my skin has never been softer and more moisturized. I don’t even need to use lotion anymore.”

Head to Amazon to shop L’Occitane’s Shower Oil that thousands of shoppers, and Shay Mitchell, can get behind.

