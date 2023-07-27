Shay Mitchell Created Béis on an Airplane Napkin

Luggage was one of the hottest accessories of 2022 — thanks to the resurgence of traveling after the COVID-19 pandemic put the entire world in lockdown. And the trend only continued to grow this year, with influencers and celebrities alike showing off their well-documented travels and coordinating suitcases. At this point, luggage has become a bona fide fashion statement and airports have become de facto runways. One company to rise above the noise and pierce through the saturated market with its fresh and practical designs, smart approach to marketing, and viral social media content is Béis.

The brand was born out of actress-turned-entrepreneur Shay Mitchell’s travel woes (a relatable queen), and as a frequent jet-setter, she became frustrated with her ordinary luggage, which wasn’t cutting it aesthetically or even functionally. She tells InStyle that she spent countless hours in the air fantasizing (and sketching up designs on napkins) about the perfect travel companion — and then she decided to take matters into her own hands. The Pretty Little Liars alum co-founded the brand in 2018 to fill a suitcase-sized gap in the industry and created luggage that didn’t sacrifice practicality for style.

“The idea was percolating for a long time before I finally had that ‘ah-ha’ moment where I wanted to be the one to fill this white space that had plagued my travels for years,” she explains. “I was always feeling like I had to pick between beautiful bags that looked chic and were super-expensive or ugly bags that were super functional and more affordable. I didn’t want to have to compromise on one or the other, and I didn’t feel anyone else should have to, either.”

Greg Swales

If you own any products from Béis, you know that the brand delivers. Each item is equal parts sophisticated and useful, from the sleek and stylish rollers (“They are expandable, have a weight-limit indicator to avoid going over, and a padded handle to save your fingers as you navigate around airports and make your way to and from your destination," Mitchell explains.) to the viral cosmetic case, the work tote, and everything between. The founder swears by the East to West Tote — which she says is “hands-down my favorite airplane bag. It fits literally everything you need” — and the game-changing packing cubes

The brand is only picking up momentum, too. Since its inception just five years ago, the company has managed to rise to the top of the travel industry, becoming one of the trailblazers of modern-day luggage. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the company has made over $120 million in profitable revenue through its website. Now, the company is dipping its metaphorical toe into the brick-and-mortar space with Béis Hotel, a multi-city pop-up made to resemble a luxe hotel. The Los Angeles location opened on July 7 and runs through July 29, with a Vancouver store opening Aug. 7, followed by a third store in Dallas, which will debut on an undisclosed date.

“We wanted this space to feel even more elevated and we went through many iterations of design to really create a space that felt transformative. You know when you finally get to the place you are staying on a trip and you get that, ‘OK, I have arrived’ feeling? That is the feeling that this pop-up space is meant to invoke. The elevator is chef’s kiss … you walk through there and boom, you feel like you are miles away from Abbot Kinney.”



And because the retailer has loved “the opportunity to interact with existing brand fans and invite new people into our world,” Mitchell says that she “would not rule out” a permanent IRL storefront in the future.

But in the meantime, Shay and Béis have been focused on new products (“Our design process involves a tight and nimble design team who are all forced to listen to my crazy whims and over-the-top wishlist,” she jokes.) and creating attention-grabbing marketing campaigns.

For example, the company recently capitalized on the world’s current obsession with all things Barbie. Earlier this month, the brand launched a Barbie collection that features vibrant new colorways (pink, of course) and perfectly on-theme campaign photos shot by Greg Swales that captured Shay cosplaying the iconic doll (styled by Mitchell and Shalev Laván).

Greg Swales for BÃ©is

“We could see the entire campaign and collection in our minds before we started,” she says. “We wanted to make a statement that would do this legendary doll justice, and [I] feel that we have done just that.”

Shay even recreated Margot Robbie’s viral foot moment from the Barbie trailer. “It was the most fun,” she gushed. “I am so happy we got to have fun creating something special alongside this movie.”

Greg Swales for BÃ©is

With a stellar and stylish lineup of products that actually make traveling easier and a chokehold on social media, the future of Béis is as bright as the landing lights on the tarmac. And it’s all thanks to a very dedicated She-E-O who turned her idea into a million-dollar brand.

“I am a very passionate person — especially when something is important to me — so I really don’t think there was any other way for the brand to come to life other than for me to be there every step of the way,” she says. “I think I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit, but feeling like I’m actively contributing to a brand that I am so invested in has helped me to harness my prowess.”

