Shay Mitchell Put a Spin On the Hollywood-Beloved Naked Dress In a Sculptural Wire Gown

Along with a stellar lineup of new award-worthy films, the 2023 Cannes Film Festival has also brought some very good fashion from its A-lister attendees. And, surprising to absolutely no one, the beloved naked dress is leading the pack of trends this year (looking at you, Irina Shayk). The latest culprit to wear a see-through dress? Shay Mitchell, who offered a totally unique spin on the popular fad.

On Thursday, the star attended the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes wearing a sculptural see-through gown from Cult Gaia comprised of woven bedazzled wire layered over a beige bodysuit. The long dress puddled at the floor, though her metallic platform heels peeked through the sheer material. Cushion-cut diamond drop earrings, a matching ear cuff, and several silver rings accessorized the statement piece, and her dark hair was slicked back into a wet-looking style that cascaded down her back, save for one strand that framed her face. Her simple glam included a bronzy complexion and a severe winged liner.

Getty Images

The luggage mogul (she founded well-known travel essentials brand Béis Travel) was joined by Raissa Gerona, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, and Jasmin Hekmat at the event, and the group of stars posed for photos on a bench in front of lots of greenery. Once on the carpet, she met up with her other industry friends including Leonie Hanne, Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby), Giuliano Calza, and Cindy Kimberly.

Given the entrepreneur and Pretty Little Liars alum's jet-setting lifestyle (this week she's in Cannes, who knows where she's off to next) her luggage brand was a very logical next step for her career. She recently opened up to Elle about starting her company, and as a frequent traveler, she noticed a "gap in the market" for affordable, functional, and stylish luggage.

"Basically, I wanted a line of affordable bags that had all the function I could dream up and look really good at the same time," she explained. "The price was really important to me, because I know how expensive traveling is — I don’t want the bags to break the bank because you should be able to spend that money on the experiences you have. It’s an on-the-go brand, whether you’re going on a hike, to the gym, or to the grocery store. I want to provide different accessories for all of those different things, so everyone can have the bag that makes them feel at home when they’re not at home."