The Luxe Shampoo Sharon Stone Says “Grew Back” All Her Lost Hair Is on Very Rare Sale

Thinning hair is simply a part of getting old. It often comes down to two main factors — follicles shrink and the growth phase of the hair cycle shortens. Your strands of hair are literally getting thinner and growing back slower, so you may notice a change in your hair even if you’re only experiencing regular shedding. It’s a topic that celebrities like Alyssa Milano, Jennifer Garner, and Sharon Stone experience and have their own solutions to. Stone, in particular, is the notoriously expensive brand Augustinus Bader’s line of haircare products, which are currently on very rare sale.

Until August 17, all Augustinus Bader products are 25 percent off at Dermstore with code CHEERS. The brand has a celebrity fan base that seemingly includes every famous person you can think of (think: Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, to name a few). Included in the sale is The Shampoo, The Conditioner, and The Leave-In Hair Treatment Stone says “grew back” all the hair she had lost on the sides of her head after having a stroke.

Even on sale, these three products will cost you a pretty penny. If you can afford the splurge, more power to you — but if you want to test just one, shopper reviews highlight The Shampoo as the must-have.

The Shampoo

Dermstore

The shampoo is completely scent-free, which is a pro or con depending on the shopper. One Nordstrom reviewer called this “the best shampoo.” “My hair has grown exponentially in length as well as thickness,” they said, adding that their hair also feels “soft and clean, not frizzy, [with] no buildup.”

Augustinus Bader’s proprietary TFC8 technology, watercress, maca root, and bamboo are some of the key ingredients that make this an effective shampoo, per the brand. TFC8 is found in all of the brand’s products and helps the formula adapt to people’s specific and varying needs. The other mentioned ingredients, according to the brand, are responsible for improving circulation and keratin production. This means promoting hair growth and stronger thicker strands less prone to shedding, split ends, and breakage.

Shoppers describe this pricey purchase as “worth it,” so consider making this purchase while it’s discounted.

Don’t forget to check out The Conditioner and The Leave-In Hair Treatment Sharon Stone credits for hair regrowth, too.

The Conditioner

Dermstore

The Leave-In Hair Treatment