Sharon Stone Uses This Shampoo for Hair Loss, and Shoppers Say It Makes Strands Frizz-Free and Thick

It’s from a celebrity-loved brand.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on May 9, 2023 @ 02:00PM

Female hair loss is not a new topic, but it feels like it’s finally being talked about in an open and honest way. There are a few factors to credit for the changing tide, including increased honesty about the aging process and the side effects of COVID-19 — it’s a refreshing change. One of the bonus benefits is celebrity product recommendations; Alyssa Milano, Jennifer Garner, and now Sharon Stone have all shared their hair growth product recommendations. 

In a recent interview with Byrdie, the actress shared that she credits Augustinus Bader’s haircare line with regrowing the hair she’d lost on the sides of her head as the result of a stroke. Specifically, she uses three products: The Shampoo, The Conditioner, and The Leave-In Hair Treatment

The brand is a luxe skin, body, and haircare brand that has a serious following among celebrities. The laundry list of celebrity fans includes Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, and so on, and so on. Sharon Stone is merely the latest celebrity to join in on the fanfare; though her pricey hair regimen includes three Augustinus Bader products, if you’re going to splurge on one, I’d recommend The Shampoo, which shoppers concur helps with hair loss and growth. 

Augustinus Bader Shampoo

Augustinus Bader

Shop now: $57; augustinusbader.com

Watercress, maca root, neem, bamboo, and amber extracts are part of this formula’s efficient equation. This combination supposedly stimulates hair growth, improves keratin production (thereby strengthening strands from the root to the end), thickens hair, prevents breakage and shedding, reduces inflammation, and improves circulation. There is also, of course, Augustinus Bader’s proprietary TFC8 technology which the brand says adapts the formula to each individual’s hair needs. 

One Sephora reviewer had only good things to say: “[The Shampoo] completely stops shedding. I have never seen such a visible difference from a shampoo before.” The shopper added that they used less than half a bottle before noticing their hair “has so much more volume, feels thicker, less frizzy, more hydrated, and split ends are nonexistent.” Another reviewer said it “makes [their] fine, gray hair shiny and bouncy.” 

Although expensive, shoppers say that it’s “worth every penny,” and a little goes a long way so it lasts a while. Head to Augustinus Bader to shop The Shampoo, which Sharon Stone and hundreds of shoppers claim is transformative. And if you want Stone’s full hair routine, check out The Conditioner and The Leave-In Hair Treatment, too. 

Augustinus Bader The Conditioner

Augustinus Bader Conditioner

Augustinus Bader

Shop now: $57; augustinusbader.com

Augustinus Bader The Leave-In Hair Treatment

Augustinus Bader Leave In Hair Treatment

Augustinus Bader

Shop now: $52; augustinusbader.com

