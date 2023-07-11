The “Fast and Powerful” Hair Dryer Shoppers Deem a “Dyson Alternative” Is on Major Sale Today

Before I loc'd my hair, I primarily styled it myself. I would use roller sets to achieve that old Hollywood glam look and could recreate any protective style after watching just a few YouTube videos. But blowing out my hair was one of my shortcomings; the base for many styles — from braids to silk presses — called for stretched hair. My hair is fine and tangles easily, so getting a next-to-straight blowout was nearly impossible with the blow dryers I was using.

I considered the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, but it was way out of my price range — and had the Shark Hyperair Blow Dryer been on my radar as a more affordable alternative, I might not have loc'd my hair. It's currently 30 percent off for Amazon Prime Day, and while I can't currently indulge in this superior hair dryer, you can.

Shark's hair dryer uses special technology to dry all hair types fast and without heat damage; it has three heat and airflow settings to ensure that the temperature and air distribution are consistent so the hair is evenly dried. A cool shot button reduces frizz and seals the cuticle of the hair shaft, leaving strands smooth and silky, while a concentrator attachment speeds up the drying and styling process. There's also a brush attachment that dries and straightens strands simultaneously, and with the push of a button, the bristles adjust up to 360 degrees for maximum mobility. It also comes with a cleaning brush.

Still unsure about adding Shark's Hyperair to your cart while it's on rare sale for Amazon Prime Day? Take note from shoppers who deem it a “Dyson alternative.” One said that the Shark was "better" than the Dyson and described it as being "fast and powerful." They also said it left their hair "frizz-free" after drying it "in half the time" of other tools.

Another reviewer, who didn’t want to splurge on the Dyson dryer, said the Shark made their hair feel “so soft” after taking it from “soaking wet to perfectly smooth and styled” in just “five minutes.”A final shopper with a thin and fine hair texture found this dryer didn't "fry" their hair and left it "softer, smoother, and healthier," noting that there was "less hair" in their brush after styling.

Shop Shark's Hyperair Blow Dryer while it’s marked down to just $160, plus more beauty essentials on sale for Amazon Prime Day today.

