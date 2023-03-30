The Hair Dryer Amazon Shoppers Call a "Dyson Alternative" Is at Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday

For a long time, it seemed like you either gave in and spent an entire paycheck on Dyson’s ground-breaking hair dryer or damaged your hair with traditional hot tools. On Black Friday, lines formed outside Sephora stores filled with people looking for a cheaper blowout alternative. And then – granting the wishes of those of us who had yet to give in – Shark launched its Hyperair Hair Dryer. Shoppers immediately started drawing comparisons between the two, calling it a “Dyson alternative.”

Like the viral blow dryer, Shark’s was also designed to quickly dry hair without causing heat-related damage. The difference? Shark’s launched at just $230. And right now at Amazon, the shopper-loved hair dryer that’s already racked up more than 800 five-star ratings is at its lowest price since Black Friday, now at 26 percent off.

The Hyperair combines high-velocity heater air with ionized air — which repels water — allowing for a fast blow dry that doesn’t fry your locks. It’s also designed with intelligent heat controls that adjust to your hair type, ensuring that you’re using only as much heat as your strands require. And to lock in the style and add shine, you can use the “Cool Shot” button that quickly closes cuticles and ensures a long-lasting, frizz-free blowout.

This specific dryer includes two additional attachments: A two-in-one concentrator that allows you to dry and shape your hair at once, as well as a styling brush. Shoppers say that the brush eliminates the need for a flat iron, leaving hair “super soft and smooth.” And InStyle’s Amazon editor, Eden Lichterman, wrote of the attachment, “[It] lets me dry, straighten, and volumize my hair in five minutes. It has both hard and soft bristles, and the brush moves around 360 degrees, so you can easily get to the back of your head,” adding that it, “changed” how she approaches hair styling.

Other customers rave about the product’s gentle but effective approach to drying hair. “[A]fter using this dryer…my hair is softer, smoother and healthier looking…I also have less hair in my styling brush than before,” said one. And according to another, “[This] dries my hair super fast and doesn't damage it,” adding that it made their hair less frizzy and more shiny.

For salon-quality blowouts at home that don’t break the bank or hair, grab Shark’s shopper-loved Hyperair hair dryer while it’s on sale for $170 at Amazon.