The Coveted Hair Styling System Shoppers Compare to Revlon and Dyson Is on Rare Sale

Sephora's highly anticipated Savings Event is now underway, offering discounts on nearly everything in the store. From April 14 to 24, shoppers can enjoy savings using the code SAVENOW. The sale initially kicked off with 20 percent off exclusively for Sephora's elite Rouge members, who spend at least $1,000 annually at the beauty retailer. After April 18th, the sale opened up to other membership tiers, with 15 percent off for VIB members who spend at least $350 per year, and 10 percent off for Insiders, Sephora's free rewards program.

So the overwhelming question you might be asking is, “What's worth shopping during the super-savings event?” A top contender you should be adding to your cart is Shark's Flexstyle Blow Dryer and Multi-Styler, one of the hottest hairstylers on the market. The two-in-one styling tool is both a powerful hair dryer and versatile multi-styler with curling, detangling, volumizing, smoothing, and drying capabilities via various attachments. It comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, paddle brush, and styling concentrator that are designed to cater to all hair types. Regulated temperature minimizes heat exposure for damage-free styling, while its lightweight design and fast drying capabilities will cut your styling time in half.



Sephora

Shop now: $254–$269 with code SAVENOW (Originally $299); sephora.com

Originally $299, it’s already half the price of other high-end competitors, offering the same salon-quality styling. You get all the same benefits of trending hair tools like Dyson and Revlon without breaking the bank, but act fast as the sale ends on April 24 — just remember to use code SAVENOW.

If the sale isn't enough to get in on the discounted dealings, Sephora shoppers are calling this hairstyling tool a "game changer." One was looking to replace their former dryer, which caused breakage, and said the Shark styler "reduced heat damage," noting that it"works just as well as its competitor." Another five-star reviewer said the hair dryer is the "easiest and most convenient hair tool they've ever used." A final shopper can't get enough of the lower price tag, saying it "does everything the competitors does," but prefers that "the hair dryer can snap to a 90-degree angle for a more comfortable fit”

Shop Sephora's Savings Event now for damage-free tresses using Shark's Flexstyle Hair Blow Dryer and Multi-Styler. Get it starting at $254 when you use the code SAVENOW before April 24.