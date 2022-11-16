Shark’s Coveted Hair Styling System Keeps Selling Out on Amazon — but It’s Finally Back (for Now)

As a gal with thick, unruly hair, I've relied on hot tools to keep my strands looking smooth and silky for as long as I can remember. I'll never forget my first flat iron (it was a pink Chi), nor the old school crimper I regrettably used for picture day in middle school. But flash to my adult years, and I'm an avid Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer enthusiast. For $60, the tool consistently gives me a hell of a blowout, so few other tools piqued my curiosity — that is, until the Dyson Airwrap exploded in popularity on social media.

But like many, I couldn't justify spending $600 for it, no matter how good the results claimed to be. So when I got wind of Shark’s new FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System at just $270 — a multi-styling device marketing itself as a competitor for the Dyson Airwrap (for less than half the price) — my ears perked up. Unsurprisingly, in the weeks since it's become available to pre-order, it's not-so-quietly made its way to TikTok. Beauty influencer Kayli Boyle was one of the first to share a brief tutorial on the tool, and people (hi, me) are so interested that it's garnered nearly six million views and counting.

Shop now: $270; amazon.com and sharkclean.com

Shop now: $270; sharkclean.com

While I have yet to try the Dyson Airwrap, I've researched it ad nauseam to compare it to the Shark FlexStyle, which the brand sent me to review. The biggest similarity? They boast the same Coanda airflow technology that famously makes your hair wrap around the barrel of the curler *like magic.* The two most notable differences are that the Shark FlexStyle bends at a 90-degree angle to transform from a multi-styler into a blowdryer, and if you buy it through the brand’s website, you can choose the three attachments most suited to your hair type (instead of having to buy them all and risk not using them, as with the Airwrap). You can also get the tool in two colors — a neutral stone and black with rose gold details.

The attachments I chose were the Style Concentrator, the Oval Brush, and the 1.25-inch Auto-Wrap Curlers — all essentials for drying and styling my thick strands. My favorite method has been to apply a heat protectant, blow dry my hair until it's about 80 percent dry, and then run the oval brush through it in sections to boost its volume and smoothness. As the last step, I use the auto-wrap curlers on one side of my hair and then the other. What's wild is that from start to finish, the whole process takes just about 30 minutes, and the finished result is highly reminiscent of the work of a professional blowout.

The Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System has taken my usual at-home blowout from good to nearly unbelievable — and I'm hooked (sorry, Revlon!). If you're looking for a fairly priced hair system that dries and styles your strands like a pro, add the Shark FlexStyle to your cart at Amazon before it sells out again.

