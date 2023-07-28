DDD-Sized Shoppers in Their 70s Say This 50%-Off Wireless Bra “Fits Like a Dream”

Some call it the “most comfortable and supportive bra” they own.

More Than 13,500 Shoppers Swear by This Best-Selling, $24 Wireless Bra Thatâs âLightweight and Coolâ
Nothing is worse than wearing an uncomfortable bra — that is, besides wearing an uncomfortable bra in the heat of the summer. That’s why, I’m ditching my current collection for lightweight, cool, and easy-to-wear styles I won’t need to rip off the second I get home. I’m in the market for straps that won’t dig into my shoulders, cups that don’t poke and prod, and styles that will keep me supported and secure, regardless of where the summer takes me. With this criteria in mind, I’m adding the Shapermint Compression Wire-Free Bra to my shopping cart — and at just $24 — 50 percent off — it’s pretty tough to beat.  

The breathable style is made of a stretchy nylon and spandex blend, giving it a lightweight feel that will leave you ready to face the heat. It’s built with supportive, extra-wide straps, plus an adjustable hook and eye closure. And, of course, the bra is wire-free, giving it a relaxed silhouette and a smooth fit built to hug your body in all the right places (bye bye, back bulges). The style is sold in a range of colorways, and is available in sizes S to 4XL, fitting up to an F bust size, according to the brand.

Amazon SHAPERMINT Compression Wirefree High Support Bra Chocolate

Amazon

As one of Amazon’s best-selling everyday bras, the Shapermint pick is clearly loved by shoppers. A DD-sized customer said they “couldn’t be more pleased” with the style, adding that it’s the “most comfortable and supportive bra [they] own.” Someone else called the find “lightweight and cool,” making it the ideal summer option. And, the same reviewer compared the style to “name brands” saying that they found this option to be the “most comfortable.”  

Reviewers of all ages and bust sizes swear by the comfortable style. One 76-year-old customer who wears a DD called the bra “worth every penny,” adding that it’s “comfortable to the extreme” — so much that they’re “ordering another.” A DDD-sized shopper in their 70s said the bra “fits like a dream,” adding that it “lifts and separates as it should” and feels “comfortable in warm weather.” 

Be sure to snag the Shapermint wireless bra while it’s still half-off at Amazon, and browse through additional discounted colorways, below. 

