Shania Twain Had No Idea Singing With Harry Styles Would Be Such a "Landmark Moment"

Published on February 1, 2023 @ 02:37PM
Superstar singer Shania Twain has had her fair share of major cultural moments — a Super Bowl halftime show and performing alongside Elton John just to name a couple — but in a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she says she had no idea that singing her hits alongside Harry Styles would go on to be a "landmark moment." Of course, the Coachella surprise is now something One Direction fans, country-pop die-hards, and just about everyone else can't get out of their minds when the mention of Twain comes up.

"I was so relaxed about it," Twain said before mentioning that she and Styles had "a casual back and forth" about performing together at Coachella before the big moment actually happened.

"I was out of the country for that first weekend, and I said, 'Well, I'm not going to be there, but I'll come on the second weekend,'" she added. "He said, 'OK,' and then he comes back to me and says, 'I really want you to do the first weekend.' Like, 'Is there any way?' And I'm like, 'Ah.' You know?"

Of course, the rest is pop culture history, from the jumpsuit to the set list, which included Twain's hits "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One."

"I didn't realize the significance of that moment," she added. "I just saw it as a moment to get together with Harry, but I didn't see it as such a landmark moment ... It was such a wonderful surprise, everyone's reaction."

"It's the Harries, his age group and even younger. Their moms had my music on, and they're in the backseat, and they know," she explained to Lowe. "At some point, they know every word by heart. They're there with their mom or their grandmother, or they're just there with a bunch of girls because they were little kids together, growing up together, listening to this stuff. Now, it does absolutely make sense, and it's beautiful."

During an appearance on the Today show, Twain said the performance was "one of the highlights of my career."

