Shania Twain Wore a Sheer Butterfly Dress with Hip Cutouts to the 2023 CMT Music Awards

Last night, Shania Twain debuted new red hair with a fiery gown to match at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.



Making a major statement on the red carpet, the singer coordinated her burnished mane to her red and black butterfly-printed dress, which featured a sheer bodice, a thigh-high slit, and huge cutouts at the hips. Twain paired the Prabal Gurung gown with glossy black platform heels and diamond jewelry — including a smattering of rings, a tennis bracelet, and long drop earrings. Aside from her bright red hair, the country star's glam consisted of a coral lip paired with coppery eyeshadow and dark liner.



Shania's show-stopping style didn't stop there, however. In the audience she was photographed in a second look of the night that was much more fun than formal. Wearing lilac sequined short shorts with a matching crop top and bra layered underneath, Shania accessorized the three-piece set with black thigh-high boots and, of course, a cowboy hat.

Getty

At the award ceremony, Shania was honored with the CMT Equal Play Award for her promotion of underrepresented voices in country music. During her speech, she promised to "continue to champion the many outstanding country artists that are not currently played… streamed, toured or awarded at the level they deserve."

"I believe in an all-inclusive country music. This is a genre of music with a rich history that raised and nurtured my own songwriting and performance and recording career from childhood. Currently, the industry standard does a real disservice to this," she continued, calling on the industry to "close the gap and provide an equal workspace for all talent."