Shania Twain Dropped Brad Pitt’s Name from Her Song at the People’s Choice Awards

He must not have impressed her much.

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
December 7, 2022
Aside from gifting the world with some pretty iconic moments (ahem, Lizzo bringing 17 female activists on stage to accept an award with her), the 2022 People’s Choice Awards also proved to be an all-out Canadian love fest. The evidence? The multiple adorable moments shared between two Canadian powerhouses, Shania Twain and Ryan Reynolds, littered throughout the entire broadcast.

On Tuesday, Shania kicked off the love when taking the stage to perform a medley of her most famous hits before accepting The Music Icon Award. Naturally, the mashup had to include “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” where the singer surprised everyone (including Reynolds) by replacing her famous Brad Pitt lyrical reference with Ryan’s name. 

While the actor looked shocked in the moment — and was shown mouthing, “Me?” to his table mate while laughing immediately after — he later shared an Instagram Story to express his gratitude for the name drop, writing, “This may be the best thing that's ever happened to me,” alongside the clip.

Later in the ceremony, Reynolds was sure to return the shoutout when accepting his People’s Icon Award. After expressing gratitude for his wife, Blake Lively, and three kids, James, Inez, and Betty, the actor took a moment to acknowledge their fourth child’s fast-approaching arrival before joking about what would happen if Lively went into labor during the show. 

“It's gonna be a fourth child very soon. If it happens tonight while I'm here I will be looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while. I’d venture to guess that Shania Twain has an amazing couch, I’m just saying,” he joked. “But Blake and my girls, you are quite literally my heart, my hope, my happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”

