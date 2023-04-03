A Shania Twain and Megan Thee Stallion Collab Could Be in Our Future

Let's go girls!

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on April 3, 2023
Shania Twain and Megan Thee Stallion 2023 CMT Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

After witnessing the birth of their friendship on live TV at the 2023 CMT awards, Shania Twain has confirmed that she would be down to work on a collaboration with her "new bestie" Megan Thee Stallion.

On Sunday night, the rapper presented the country icon with the Equal Play Award for advocating for racial and gender equality in country music. "I don't want to cheese this hard because I just met her and she's my new bestie," Stallion said before ushering Twain onto the stage.

Twain later opened up to Entertainment Tonight about what an honor it was to receive the recognition. "I mean, what it really means to me, is that the need for equal play for everyone — that needs to be highlighted," she said. "So, I'm very proud to be part of that highlight. Obviously, I champion the idea of equal play. And I want to see more of it. So, it's just an honor for me to be participating in this tonight."

Shania Twain and Megan Thee Stallion 2023 CMT Awards

Getty Images

She also spoke about her new pal, saying they just "really gel very well. "I love her ... what a sweetheart!" gushed Twain.

"She is a great talent, I was just glad she didn't ask me to twerk out there. I would had to have said no," she joked. "She was amazing and said so many sweet things and I was really flattered she was there for me."

Twain added (presumably much to music fans' delight) that their instant connection would lend itself well to a musical collaboration. "I think that that would really work ... I love her whole mind."

