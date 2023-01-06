Shania Twain's Hot Pink Capri Pants Look Is Giving Fran Drescher

Queen of country music meets queen of '90s fashion.

Tessa Petak
While on a tour de force promoting her new single "Giddy Up" and upcoming sixth album Queen of Me (set for a Feb. 3 release), Shania Twain has been stepping out in looks as legendary as the country singer's career (pink hair! animal print minidress! cheetah hood!). And her latest look channeled another '90s icon: Fran Drescher.

On Thursday, the singer stepped out in New York City wearing a hot pink patterned jacket and capri pants set that was reminiscent of something Drescher would have worn on her hit show The Nanny, in which she played the buoyant and impeccably dressed Fran Fine. Twain paired the matching two-piece with black platform sandals and a coordinating undershirt (to tie in the black detailing on the cropped outerwear). In lieu of a handbag, Twain carried her pomeranian pup, and she accessorized with a gold bangle and hoop earrings. She kept her glam simple with neutral tones while her hair was dyed back to its caramel tone from the periwinkle pink.

In a recent interview on the Today show, Twain got candid about creating the cover art for her 2017 album Waking Up Dreaming, for which she posed topless. "I don't love looking at myself in the mirror with the lights on, or looking in the mirror at all at my body, so I said, 'Listen, I'm gonna face that fear, I'm gonna go into that photo shoot, I'm gonna put fashion aside,'" she said. "So fashion we use to flatter our shapes, to maybe hide the things we don't like, to make us look more like what we wish we really did look like without the clothes, putting fashion aside, this is me … I'm so glad I did it. I was petrified."

Twain also spoke to People last year about the nude cover and "embracing" her body. "I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don't need to hide behind the clothes," she said. "I can't even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I'm not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It's really liberating."

