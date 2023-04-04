Shania Twain Glittered in Custom Diamonds and Vintage Chanel at the CMT Awards

When you're country music royalty like Shania Twain, fans expect you to show up and show out when you step onto a red carpet, especially if that red carpet leads to the CMT Music Awards. Twain did just that for the 2023 CMT Music Awards, rocking not one but two stunning designer looks hand-picked by the icon and her stylist, Chris Horan, to make a major statement.

Horan tells InStyle that both he and Twain loved that her red carpet two-piece Prabal Gurung butterfly gown with hip cutouts was "extremely bold but effortless." Twain adds that the "look just jumped out from the rack at the fitting. It fits like it was custom-made for my body. I tried one other dress and nothing else. I knew in an instant."



Getty Images

Along with the gown that felt custom-made, Twain wore Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels, a Kallati bracelet, rings by Stefere, Le Vian, Candy Ice, and Guy Lemieux, and a pair of diamond earrings that were perfectly suited for a star-studded musical night.

"My earrings were extremely special," says Twain. "I collaborated with jewelry designer Guy Lemieux for a custom design, so they fell in exactly the right place down the neck. They were absolutely a really special addition to the look with the treble cleft for the music evening occasion."

Courtesy of Fred Thiebaud. Fred Thiebaud

Her two-piece red carpet gown wasn't the only multi-piece look of the night. “Shania sent us some Chanel pieces that she had loved, so we were on the hunt for something special enough for the CMT Awards," Horan says of the stunning three-piece Chanel suit set Twain wore to accept the Equal Play Award. "I immediately saw it for an award show with a black cowboy hat and an updated cowboy boot," he says of the striking knit ensemble.



Getty Images

Picking the three-piece set was a collaborative effort between Twain and Horan, although Twain already had Chanel on the brain. "I absolutely loved a number of Chanel pieces from a new collection, but when Chris showed me the vintage set, I thought it was perfect," she says.

"Perfect" is high praise from someone who knows a thing or two about how an outfit will look on stage. "I'm in rehearsals for my upcoming tour this year, and I design a lot of the wardrobe for my shows, so I’m really aware of how fabrics move and reflect or absorb light," Twain says, adding that, for her, "fashion is a playground and I have a lot of fun with it."



Getty Images

"The texture of the knit was pure luxury to touch [and] the comfort put me in a playful mood," Twain says. It was also important to her that both looks reflect the night's energy. "Style and fashion are part of the country music experience for both artists and fans," she explains. "For me, the creativity doesn’t stop at the music. Fashion is an extension of the whole story."

Courtesy of Fred Thiebaud. Fred Thiebaud

Together, Twain's two looks told quite a story, one of glamour and elegance, punctuated with musical, magical touches. But the best part? Twain didn't just look amazing at the CMT Music Awards. She also felt fantastic. "The whole night was special for me," she says.

