Shania Twain Showed Her Support for Céline Dion Amid Her Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Shania Twain is supporting fellow icon Céline Dion amid her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis. In a new interview with Billboard, the "You're Still the One" singer — who has endured her own battle with Lyme disease — offered Dion a few words of encouragement.



"I’m such a fan of Céline’s voice. She’s a one-of-a-kind, extraordinary vocalist and entertainer," Twain told the magazine, adding that while the two often crossed paths in the '90s, she hasn't been in touch recently. "I hope to be able to connect with her at some point."



Shania continued, "I think it’s gotta be so difficult, and I know — only speaking from my experience — how horrifying it is to think that something is preventing you from singing or interfering with that joy in your life. So I just pray that she is able to overcome it, and she will be up there [on stage] singing for us all again."

Getty

Twain has had her own health struggles with Lyme disease, in which a tick bite from 2004 damaged her vocal cords. She feared she would never sing again, but in 2018, she underwent open-throat surgery to strengthen the weak nerves and is now back on tour.

In December, Dion first announced she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disorder that causes debilitating muscle spasms. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life,” Dion revealed to fans in a heartbreaking video shared on Instagram. “Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to. I have to admit it’s been a struggle. All I know is singing — it’s what I’ve done all my life.”



By May, Celine canceled all of her concerts scheduled through 2024. In an announcement, the singer revealed that she's "unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour." However, she assured everyone she's "not giving up" and "can’t wait" to see all of her fans again soon.