Shania Twain Showed Her Support for Céline Dion Amid Her Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Icons supporting icons.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 @ 11:14AM
Celine Dion, Shania Twain
Photo:

Getty

Shania Twain is supporting fellow icon Céline Dion amid her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis. In a new interview with Billboard, the "You're Still the One" singer — who has endured her own battle with Lyme disease — offered Dion a few words of encouragement. 

"I’m such a fan of Céline’s voice. She’s a one-of-a-kind, extraordinary vocalist and entertainer," Twain told the magazine, adding that while the two often crossed paths in the '90s, she hasn't been in touch recently. "I hope to be able to connect with her at some point."

Shania continued, "I think it’s gotta be so difficult, and I know — only speaking from my experience — how horrifying it is to think that something is preventing you from singing or interfering with that joy in your life. So I just pray that she is able to overcome it, and she will be up there [on stage] singing for us all again."

Celine Dion, Shania Twain

Getty

Twain has had her own health struggles with Lyme disease, in which a tick bite from 2004 damaged her vocal cords. She feared she would never sing again, but in 2018, she underwent open-throat surgery to strengthen the weak nerves and is now back on tour.

In December, Dion first announced she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disorder that causes debilitating muscle spasms. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life,” Dion revealed to fans in a heartbreaking video shared on Instagram. “Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to. I have to admit it’s been a struggle. All I know is singing — it’s what I’ve done all my life.” 

By May, Celine canceled all of her concerts scheduled through 2024. In an announcement, the singer revealed that she's "unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour." However, she assured everyone she's "not giving up" and "can’t wait" to see all of her fans again soon.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Newest Title Has a Special Meaning to Her Family
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Celebrated Her Birthday in a Sheer Bikini
Cindy Crawford Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon
Cindy Crawford’s Lakeside Lounge Outfits Included a Peekaboo White Bikini
NEWS: Karli Kloss Was Spotted Supporting Former Friend Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour
Karlie Kloss Was Spotted Supporting Former Friend Taylor Swift at L.A.’s Last Eras Tour Stop
Megan Rapinoe
Megan Rapinoe Officially Said Goodbye to the USWNT With a Heartbreaking Instagram Post
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Just Gave One of Summer’s Most Contentious Accessories Her Stamp of Approval
Bella Hadid Kim Euphorics
Bella Hadid Marked Her Return to Modeling in an Open Front-Tie Top
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Revealed That She Suffered from Panic Attacks at Age 7
Meghan Markle at Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Meghan Markle "Jumped Out of Her Chair" to Sing "You Belong With Me" at Taylor Swift's Concert
Adriana Lima at the World Premiere of "AIR"
Adriana Lima Says She's Still Modeling at 42 to Empower Women of All Ages
Florence Pugh Festival Look
Florence Pugh’s Take On Festival Style Included Totally Sheer Pantsuits and a Bleached Buzzcut
Selena Gomez Gracie Sister golden Globes 2023
Selena Gomez and Her Little Sister Gracie Had the Sweetest Girls' Night Out at the Eras Tour
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Paired Her Red-Hot Bikini With the Sweetest Message For Her Son
Halle Berry Bloomberg Television
Halle Berry Says She’s Her “Best Self” at 56: "I Have Zero Blanks to Give Anymore"
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen’s Super-Deep Plunging LBD Has Us in a Summer Fever
Emma Stone haircut
Emma Stone Chopped Four Inches Off Her Hair