Shania Twain's Elevated Canadian Tuxedo Is Giving Glam Cowgirl

Giddy up, girls.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on February 10, 2023 @ 01:16PM
Photo:

Alamy

Shania Twain has been experimenting and having fun with her fashion while promoting her brand-new album, Queen of Me (see: her color-changing hair, all-leather jumpsuit, and ONRUSH octo-gown on InStyle's very own cover). But the music legend always makes sure to honor her country roots on the red carpet, as well. For starters, she wore a spotted suit and matching hat at the 2023 Grammys, and, most recently, Twain showed up to The Graham Norton Show in an elevated — and cowgirl-esque — Canadian tuxedo (another homage to her homeland, perhaps?).

On Friday's episode of the BBC talk show, Twain joined other industry icons including Salma Hayek, Julianne Moore, and Lizzo. The chart-topping country crooner wore a black denim set adorned with sparkly gold fringe across the front, along the sleeves, and down the side of the trousers. She layered the top, which also had matching metallic cuffs, over a shiny cheetah-print button-up. Her hair was back to its signature blonde-highlighted caramel tone, and for glam she chose a peach lip color and rosy cheeks.

During her interview portion of the show, Twain got candid about having two open-throat surgeries on her vocal cords after her battle with Lyme disease. "The operation was very invasive, and I've got a big scar that I am proud of. I'm very happy to have a scar rather than no voice," she told Norton. "The surgery was a miracle, and I am so grateful. Going back into a studio after the operation was a discovery and I was re-learning voice."

Twain recently told InStyle that she was afraid of how her voice would sound after recovery. "After I had the surgery, I was petrified to make a sound. I didn't know what was going to come out," she explained. "It did scare me, but I just had to take the leap and make a sound. And I was so excited about what came out. It was a connection to the vocal cords and it came out very easily. I was really, really, really excited."

