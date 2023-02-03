Shania Twain Debuted Blonde Hair in a Vibrant Orange Silk Dress and Sky-High Boots

New hair, new album.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 @ 10:37AM
Shania Twain Blonde Hair 2023 Cocktails with Republic Records Artists
Photo:

Getty Images

Queen of country and red carpet style, Shania Twain has done it again but this time she's traded in her signature caramel (and occasionally pink) hair for a platinum blonde 'do. But a switch up in hair color isn't the only newness in the star's life — Twain just dropped her sixth studio album Queen of Me today.

On Wednesday, the singer celebrated her new music and attended an event with Republic Records, during which she wore a vibrant orange silk maxidress with long sleeves and a tie waist, paired with white buckled, square-toe platform boots. But perhaps the most notable part of her look was her pin-straight, bleach blonde hair which was parted down the middle. She accessorized with a green statement ring, oversized gold earrings, and a matching cuff bracelet. She subtly matched her glam to her outfit with toned-down orange eye shadow and a peachy lip.

She shared a series of snaps from the event to Instagram, in which she posed with a variety of different artists including Kim Petras, Yung Gravy, and Coi Leray. "I had such a fun night with my @republicrecords family - I haven’t laughed that much in ages!" she captioned the post. "Now it’s time to celebrate with you all!! Queen Of Me is almost out!!"

Twain also stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to promote the new project. In addition to talking about the album, Twain also shared that she recently attended Adele's residency in Vegas. "So Adele's in the audience, she's singing in the audience, and I'm sitting there, and I have a frickin' big cowboy hat on. Like you can not, not see me. And I'm like 'Hello,'" she jokingly sang. "She didn't see me. She just kept on walking by! I have not met her yet, and I really want to."

She added, "I'm just going to brag on Adele, 'cause she's one of the world's most gorgeous singers."

Related Articles
Reese Witherspoon Peplum Midi Dress
Reese Witherspoon's Plunging Strapless Dress Featured This Controversial Design Detail
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's Blinged-Out Bra Is Dripping in Crystal Fringe
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Just Broke a Cardinal Fashion Rule Wearing This Ultra-Sexy ‘90s Dress Trend
Halsey Short Hair 2018 American Music Awards
Halsey Wore a Super-Short Plaid Blazer Dress
knee high boots
The 17 Best Knee-High Boots for Women
Pamela Anderson satin gown night two
Pamela Anderson Paired a Cowl Neck Satin Gown with a Draped Wool Coat
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Shared a Trio of Makeup-Free Selfies
Shania
Shania Twain Had No Idea Singing With Harry Styles Would Be Such a "Landmark Moment"
Pete Davidson Bald
Pete Davidson Is Now Bald
Emily Ratajkowski Tory Burch Spring 2023 Campaign
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon’s Non-Basic LBD Featured an Ultra-Practical Design Detail
Long Hair
Deal Alert: Shoppers Declare This 42%-Off Shampoo Set the "Absolute Best” for Hair Growth
JLo
Jennifer Lopez Paired a Cozy Winter Staple With a Bra Top and Leather Hot Pants
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Whimsical Mint-Green Dress Had a Plunging Bedazzled Neckline
Sarah Jessica Parker "Plaza Suite" opening
Sarah Jessica Parker Opened Up About How She Doesn't See Aging as "Something to Worry About"
Kate Middleton in tailored coat
Kate Middleton Was a Picture of Elegance in an Emerald Green Alexander McQueen Coat