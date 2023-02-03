Shania Twain Debuted Blonde Hair in a Vibrant Orange Silk Dress and Sky-High Boots

Queen of country and red carpet style, Shania Twain has done it again but this time she's traded in her signature caramel (and occasionally pink) hair for a platinum blonde 'do. But a switch up in hair color isn't the only newness in the star's life — Twain just dropped her sixth studio album Queen of Me today.

On Wednesday, the singer celebrated her new music and attended an event with Republic Records, during which she wore a vibrant orange silk maxidress with long sleeves and a tie waist, paired with white buckled, square-toe platform boots. But perhaps the most notable part of her look was her pin-straight, bleach blonde hair which was parted down the middle. She accessorized with a green statement ring, oversized gold earrings, and a matching cuff bracelet. She subtly matched her glam to her outfit with toned-down orange eye shadow and a peachy lip.

She shared a series of snaps from the event to Instagram, in which she posed with a variety of different artists including Kim Petras, Yung Gravy, and Coi Leray. "I had such a fun night with my @republicrecords family - I haven’t laughed that much in ages!" she captioned the post. "Now it’s time to celebrate with you all!! Queen Of Me is almost out!!"

Twain also stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to promote the new project. In addition to talking about the album, Twain also shared that she recently attended Adele's residency in Vegas. "So Adele's in the audience, she's singing in the audience, and I'm sitting there, and I have a frickin' big cowboy hat on. Like you can not, not see me. And I'm like 'Hello,'" she jokingly sang. "She didn't see me. She just kept on walking by! I have not met her yet, and I really want to."

She added, "I'm just going to brag on Adele, 'cause she's one of the world's most gorgeous singers."