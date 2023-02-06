Shania Twain’s All-Leather Jumpsuit is Giving Elvis Presley

Shaniassance is in full swing, and Shania Twain made a fiery statement not once but twice at the 2023 Grammy Awards. To kick off music’s biggest night, the music legend dressed like a literal cowgirl with a campy twist. She ditched her platinum blonde for a crimson-colored hairdo paired with a larger-than-life hat coordinated with a black-and-white spotted, all-sequin Harris Reed suit. To cap off the night, Twain changed into an all-leather get-up (further sticking to her country roots).

Sunday night, the hitmaker attended the Universal Music Group’s 2023 Grammys after-party, sporting an all-black ensemble consisting of a leather jumpsuit with a lapel collar and heeled boots, reminiscent of something the King of Rock and Roll would have worn on stage.

But perhaps the most notable part of her Grammy looks was her bold hair color choice. She styled her daring fiery straight hair that flowed to her waist with diamond earrings and a couple of statement rings. The rest of her glam included winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and a pink lip.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, she said, “I'm just having so much fun these days, and I guess, re-enjoying fashion and playing with color. I guess I'm in a very colorful mood.”

The singer is taking her "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" lyrics “color my hair, do what I dare” to all new extents. Just last week, she traded her signature caramel hair for a platinum blonde 'do. And last month, the singer switched up her hair color to bubblegum pink.

