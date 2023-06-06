Wait, Are Shakira and Lewis Hamilton Dating?

It looks like the latest F1 fangirl is Shakira, who has been spotted at several races in the past few months. And not only is the superstar taking in the sights, sounds, and smells of rubber on ashphalt, she's getting close to racer Lewis Hamilton, with sources saying that the two are cozying up and offering plenty of high-octane fuel to rumors that the two are more than just friends.

The Daily Mail published photos of Hamilton with his arm around Shakira's waist after the F1 Grand Prix in Spain and, of course, Shakira was also spotted at races (and on a yacht) in Miami. At the time, she had to dispel rumors that she was seeing Tom Cruise, who was also in attendance.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Shakira and her ex, soccer star Gerard Piqué, broke up after over a decade together. According to a friend of Hamilton, he's been chronically single for "too long." A teammate of his said he's "been single for far too long now" and should be getting out into the dating world, which is certainly the case if his rumored romance with Shakira turns out to be true. It was a group hang situation in Spain, however, with fellow musicians Daniel Caesar and Mustafa also in attendance.

After her attendance at the Miami Grand Prix, Shakira reportedly had to “beg” Tom Cruise to stop hitting on her. And Hamilton's been shy about opening up about his romantic life, instead turning the focus to his feats on the track and his love of fashion. Fans will remember that he "bought a Met Gala table for emerging Black fashion designers" back in 2021.