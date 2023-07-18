Shakira’s Silky Blonde Waves at Wimbledon Were Thanks to the Oil Shoppers Say "Plumps Up" Dry Hair

It contains several softening and shine-enhancing ingredients.

Published on July 18, 2023 @ 07:00PM

Shakira’s 2006 hit “Hips Don’t Lie” was truly a cultural reset. Approximately twice a week my brain plays Wyclef Jean saying “Shakira, Shakira.” The Colombian singer is also half responsible for “Beautiful Liar,” so she will forever be part of the cultural zeitgeist. The divorce that served as the inspiration for her first single in a few years sucks, but the song is a bop and I’m thrilled to have a curly hair icon back in the spotlight. Speaking of her hair, the star’s long blonde tresses looked healthy, silky, and perfectly wavy at Wimbledon recently — and it was all thanks to Curlsmith’s Shine Oil

Celebrity hairstylist Liam Curran used three Curlsmith products to achieve Shakira’s glamorous soft waves, including the Effortless Waves Styling Spray, Miracle Shield Protection Spray, and Shine Oil (the pièce de résistance, IMO). 

Curlsmith Shine Oil

Ulta Curlsmith Shine Oil

Ulta

The softening and shine-enhancing product contains three nourishing oils at the core of its formula. Watermelon seed oil hydrates, while sea buckthorn oil is rich in vitamin C and can maintain scalp health as well as strengthen strands. It also contains babassu oil to calm inflammation on the scalp, which has been linked to hair loss. Thanks to its healing properties, the Shine Oil can help with split ends as well. Not to mention, the lightweight formula that has earned a stamp of approval from hundreds of shoppers, too.  

It’s perfect for reviving hair in between wash days, according to one shopper, who says the Shine Oil “firms and plumps up the curls in the back of my head that have flattened.” Another reviewer with “very dry,” wavy hair said “it has put the moisture back into my hair… it leaves it so shiny and healthy looking.” A final customer commented that despite having “fine hair,” this product prevented their usual frizziness with an “all day” shine. 

Not only is the Curlsmith Shine Oil highly rated among shoppers, but it’s also good enough for Shakira’s signature silky blonde waves and curls. Head to Ulta to shop the health-enhancing oil for $30

