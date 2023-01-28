This Leave-In Conditioner Makes My Long, Thick Hair So Soft, I Don’t Even Need a Hairbrush

I’ve been blessed with a lot of hair. In fact, during a scalp analysis session at Phyto Universe in New York many years ago, I discovered that I have three hairs to every follicle. This usually makes the process of washing my hair feel pretty daunting, especially since my tresses are extremely long and thick. It’s beyond imperative that I keep a high-performing, leave-in conditioner at the ready in my hair product arsenal — because, even though I condition my hair in the shower, I need a second leave-in conditioner to fully detangle.

In my 20s and early 30s, I tried quite a few different leave-in conditioners with varying levels of success. Then, I happened upon Sexy Hair Healthy Tri-Wheat Leave-In Conditioner, and I’ve never looked back since. I’ve always had strands that were impossible to get a brush through, let alone finger comb, without multiple applications of conditioner in and out of the shower. Even when I had shorter hair, it tangled and knotted pretty easily. But now that my strands are almost waist length, it’s darn near impossible to brush it unless I detangle with a leave-in conditioner.

Ulta

Shop now: $20; amazon.com and ulta.com

That’s why this leave-in conditioner from Sexy Hair is my absolute favorite. While other leave-in conditioners have made my hair feel crunchy, greasy, or sticky, this one is the exact opposite. A few targeted spritzes and my long, thick tresses are left looking and feeling soft, smooth, shiny, and, most important, manageable. Plus, it’s unscented, so I’m not left with a cloying aroma for hours after use.

I apply it directly out of the shower, after squeezing the excess water out of my strands in sections and toweling dry. First, I spray it liberally from roots to ends, then flip my head over and comb through with my fingers as I make sure it hits every strand. And voila! I can finger comb without encountering a single tangle or knot. Where my hands used to literally get stuck halfway through my hair, now they just glide straight through; I don’t even use a hairbrush anymore. The leave-in product has a host of additional benefits, too — it tames frizz, prevents split ends, helps with humidity resistance and provides heat protection up to 450-degrees Fahrenheit.

With over 4,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s clear I’m not the only one with grateful tresses. One shopper with “36-inch long hair” said the Sexy Hair conditioner “worked wonderfully,” while others said it “conditions” without “weighing hair down,” and it’s the “best leave-in conditioner.” “Works fantastic on my fine, oily, silver hair!” one customer wrote. “My hair looks much better with no flyaway strays [and is] much easier to comb through while wet without the snarls. Will be buying the big bottle now. Money well-spent!”

I’ve been using Sexy Hair Healthy Tri-Wheat Leave-In Conditioner for almost 10 years, and have bought it at least 10 times — and the love affair is nowhere close to over. Since one bottle lasts me at least 4 to 5 months, it’s an amazing value at $20, too. Pick one up for yourself at Amazon or Ulta.