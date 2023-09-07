Shoppers Say This $17 Fuss-Free Growth Spray Makes Their Hair "Drastically Healthier"

Growth-promoting rice water is the star ingredient.

Published on September 7, 2023

Rice Water Spray
Rice water — a nutrient-dense byproduct of cooking rice, obtained from the leftover water — is a centuries-old secret to long, strong, shiny hair. Lately, the ingredient has been piquing interest at record highs: Per data from Journo Research, searches for rice water increased by 148 percent over the last five years — spurred, in part, by social media accolades, celebrities like Ciara gravitating toward the ingredient for strong, shiny hair, and promising scientific evidence pointing to rice water as a viable hair growth tonic.

While you can certainly whip up rice water in your kitchen, the ingredient is, arguably, simpler to use in a pre-packaged, spritzable product, like the Seven Minerals Rice Water Spray. In addition to its titular ingredient, the formula boasts a bevy of additional hair-loving nutrients blended in — and Amazon shoppers report visible results. 

Amazon NEW Fermented Rice Water for Hair Growth

Amazon

The Seven Minerals Rice Water Spray is a mistable, growth-promoting treatment formulated for all hair types and textures. Designed for twice-weekly use — in two thirty-minute applications, with no need to rinse — the spray is a straightforward solution for thinning, shedding, or otherwise lackluster hair. Moreover, it adds shine and softness to dull, lackluster strands — sans a greasy, weighty feel. 

Notable ingredients include rice water, rosemary, caffeine, and aloe, each of which has scientific evidence to support their abilities to revive lackluster strands, and even help promote new hair growth. 

Rice water, the hero ingredient, is the key growth-promoting ingredient. "Studies have found that inositol found in rice water helps hair follicles to produce new hair," celebrity stylist Nai'vasha  previously told InStyle. "Inositol also helps lower DHT levels,” she explained, “and can aid hair growth, increase elasticity, and help heal damaged tresses.” 

Rosemary, another kitchen staple with surprising hair-boosting benefits, increases circulation beneath the scalp — which, in turn, encourages new growth. This according to dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD, who previously said rosemary may even “produce similar results to hair growth medication minoxidil after six months.”

In a similar circulation-promoting vein, caffeine can also stimulate hair follicles and promote hair growth. Finally, aloe is also present, and an ingredient that attracts and retains moisture, which is helpful for quenching overly dry, dull strands. As trichologist Dr. Isfahan Chambers-Harris, Ph.D., previously told InStyle, aloe “helps to seal the cuticles, leaving hair moisturized [and] shiny.”

The Seven Minerals Rice Water Spray delivers these benefits, per Amazon reviews. According to one shopper, the tonic makes “hair grow quicker,” and adds “volume” plus “a nice shine.” Another reviewer says “it’s working,” citing “new hair growth, especially “around [their] hairline.” Finally, another reviewer with “weakened hair” reports an “immediate difference” in hair quality, noting that it looks “drastically healthier” after using the spray only once. 

For a nutrient-dense, growth-promoting treatment that delivers a healthier look and feel to hair of all types and textures, shop the Seven Minerals Rice Water Spray for $17 at Amazon.

