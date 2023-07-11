My 63-Year-Old Mom Is Hard to Shop for, but She Loves This Flattering Amazon Blouse That’s $29 Right Now

My mom is an extremely picky shopper, which makes it quite the task to shop for her. Unfortunately, since I’m a shopping editor, she loves asking me to pick things out for her — despite the fact that nine out of 10 times, she’s not satisfied with the product. (This is definitely an “it’s you, not me” situation.) However, there are in fact rare moments when she absolutely loves something I got her, and such is the case with this unassuming Amazon blouse.

Last summer, she asked me to get her a handful of blouses with a few specific requirements: They had to be tunic-length-ish that could be worn with leggings, have a “roomy” scoop neck (she feels “suffocated” by anything else), and generally have a “light and airy” design. Clearly, I had my work cut out for me, but I was excited when I came across the SeSe Code Ruffle-Sleeve Mesh Blouse on Amazon, which seemed to fit the bill. The best part? It was affordable, and is even more so right now for Prime Day at just $29.

It just so happened that out of the six or seven options I got her, she loved the Amazon blouse the most. “It’s perfect,” she raved to me on the phone. Now, she owns a few colors, including the blue gray (which is really pretty in person), black floral, and berry red. Thanks to the 3/4-length sleeves and mesh fabric, the SeSe Code blouse is easy to wear all year round — my mom says it’s lightweight enough for summer, but also warm enough for cooler fall days.

As it turns out, she’s not the only one who loves the blouse; more than 6,800 shoppers have left it a five-star rating. “I ordered it because I’m getting older and premenopausal,” one shopper said. “But this shirt is light and comfy with stretch but [it] also covers my tummy altogether.” Another customer loved the top so much, they bought it in “every color.” “It’s extremely flattering to my plus-size figure,” they wrote. “Long enough to wear with yoga pants and cover my butt.” Plus, you can wear it to a handful of occasions — reviewers say the SeSe Code top is appropriate attire for everything from weddings to funerals to anniversary dinners.

I’ll definitely be buying my mom a few more colors of the SeSe Code Ruffle-Sleeve Mesh Blouse while it’s on sale for Prime Day. If you’ve looking for a comfy, flattering, and versatile blouse, I suggest you add it to your cart for less, too.

