Serena Williams Announced Her Second Pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, snuck a plus one into the 2023 Met Gala. During a chat with Vogue's red carpet reporter La La Anthony, Williams shared that she and Ohanian would be welcoming a new addition to the family soon with the simple statement, "There are three of us here." The couple shares a 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, who has the distinction of being the youngest person ever to be part-owner of a sports team.

Williams and Ohanian arrived at tonight's Met Gala in full-on pearlcore Gucci and Karl Lagerfeld's favorite colors (or non-colors), black and white. Ohanian kept his look simple and classic, while Williams wore a long pearl necklace and skirt that featured a white tulle detail. Williams added a pearl headband to her look and confirmed the pregnancy news on Instagram, writing, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Williams wasn't the only one to break baby news at the Met Gala. Model Karlie Kloss, who wore Loewe to the event, also shared that she was pregnant.



"This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long," Kloss told Entertainment Tonight. She added that she kept her pregnancy a secret by wearing "big winter coats."

