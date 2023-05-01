Serena Williams Announced Her Second Pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala

"There are three of us here."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 @ 08:28PM
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Photo:

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, snuck a plus one into the 2023 Met Gala. During a chat with Vogue's red carpet reporter La La Anthony, Williams shared that she and Ohanian would be welcoming a new addition to the family soon with the simple statement, "There are three of us here." The couple shares a 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, who has the distinction of being the youngest person ever to be part-owner of a sports team.

Williams and Ohanian arrived at tonight's Met Gala in full-on pearlcore Gucci and Karl Lagerfeld's favorite colors (or non-colors), black and white. Ohanian kept his look simple and classic, while Williams wore a long pearl necklace and skirt that featured a white tulle detail. Williams added a pearl headband to her look and confirmed the pregnancy news on Instagram, writing, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

Serena Williams

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Williams wasn't the only one to break baby news at the Met Gala. Model Karlie Kloss, who wore Loewe to the event, also shared that she was pregnant. 

"This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long," Kloss told Entertainment Tonight. She added that she kept her pregnancy a secret by wearing "big winter coats."

Related Articles
Lea Michele Beauty Met Gala
Lea Michele’s 2023 Met Gala Glow Was Thanks to the Face Oil Shoppers Say Makes Them Look “10 Years Younger"
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's 2023 Met Gala Naked Dress Had the Most Dramatic Train
Suki Waterhouse Hair Met Gala
Suki Waterhouse's 2023 Met Gala Hair Channeled an "Effortlessly Romantic" Brigitte Bardot
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Pre-Met Gala Look Included This Non-Boring Shoe Trend
Met Gala Best Beauty Looks
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Met Gala
Kristen stewart 2023 met gala
Kristen Stewart Wore a Gamine Cropped Blazer and Trousers at the 2023 Met Gala
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Deconstructed Strapless Sweater Dress With Towering Platform Boots Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Stepped Out Met Gala-Ready in Head-to-Toe Chanel
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Says No to the Stealth Wealth Trend in a Gold-Embellished Skirt Suit and So Many Diamonds
Lizzo
Lizzo Shut Down the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet in a Pearl-Draped Gown
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Looks Unrecognizable With Long Black Hair in the First Look From Her New Movie
Michaela cole met gala 2023
Michaela Coel's Completely Sheer 2023 Met Gala Gown Featured Glitzy Nipple Brooches
Catherine, Princes of Wales
Kate Middleton Let a Tiny Baby Hold Her Purse
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s LBD Is Giving Modern-Day Audrey Hepburn From ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’
Blake Lively
Blake Lively's Unbuttoned Leather Dress Plunged All the Way Down to Her Waist
Dua Lipa 2023 Met Gala
Dua Lipa Arrived at the 2023 Met Gala in Claudia Schiffer's Iconic 1992 Chanel Bridal Tweed Gown