Serena Williams Has Welcomed Her Second Child

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are officially parents of two. On Tuesday, the tennis star shared a sweet video to TikTok announcing the birth of her second child, a daughter.

In the video, Ohanian and Williams sit next to each other on a leather bench. Ohanian kisses his wife on the head before their first daughter Alexis Olympia joins the couple. Williams then gets up to grab the newest addition to their family before sitting back down. The video was set to the song "Beautiful" by Bazzi and Camila Cabello.

"Welcome my beautiful angel," she wrote alongside the clip. The family has yet to share the baby's name.

Earlier this month, Williams and Ohanian revealed they would be welcoming a second girl with a vlog on YouTube documenting their sex reveal party. “We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex," Ohanian said in the clip. "The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights.”

Getty Images

According to People, the word "Girl" was written across the sky in pink lights, which was met with cheers from their friends and family. The couple initially announced the pregnancy during the 2023 Met Gala when Williams arrived on the steps in a bump-hugging black gown. The couple welcomed their first daughter Olympia in 2017.