Serena Williams Poked Fun at Her Growing Baby Bump While Slipping Into a Slinky LBD

Wait 'til you see it from the back, back, back, back, back.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 @ 10:41AM
Serena Williams Baby Bump
Photo:

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In case you (somehow) missed it, Serena Williams is the moment. After getting creative with her pregnancy announcement by revealing her baby bump on the Met Steps (and sharing the news with her 5-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in the cutest way shortly beforehand), the tennis star's latest Instagram post — and stellar maternity fashion — proved that she isn't slowing down anytime soon.

On Monday, the soon-to-be mother of two posted a series of photos from her family's summer holiday in Italy while poking fun at her growing baby bump in the caption. In the snaps, the tennis legend posed in a plunging, bodycon strapless LBD as she flexed her maternity style — and her figure. While the slinky LBD showed no skin, it perfectly hugged her all curves, including her growing belly. Bubblegum pink kitten heels, a diamond choker necklace, and hoop earrings accessorized her look.

Serena Williams baby bump IG

Serena Williams/IG

“CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear. I am seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or….back. … slide right #summer #italy #vacation,” she captioned the post.

Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, playfully commented, “This kid somehow kicks more than Olympia. It's everywhere 🤪.”

Serena’s photo dump came just days after she shared the most important announcement of all: telling Olympia that she’s going to be a big sister. In the 4-minute aww-worthy interaction, Serena and Ohanian shared the secret with their daughter. To no one's surprise, the 5-year-old's response was priceless as she let out of squeak of excitement before wrapping her mom in a giant hug, giggling, and racing around the room while shouting and jumping.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Nailed the Nautical Theme in an Off-the-Shoulder Striped Sweater and Denim Miniskirt
Jennifer Lopez Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Look Is a Masterclass in Summer Layering
Kylie Jenner Paris
Kylie Jenner Kicked Off the Unofficial Start of Summer in Two All-White Looks
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Toughened Up Her Plunging Lace Slip Dress With a Bomber Jacket and Combat Boots
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Outfit Confirmed the Coastal Grandma Trend Is Here to Stay
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With a Wet White T-Shirt
Blake Lively On Set
Blake Lively Exemplified Quirky Girl Style in Two Pairs of Pants
kourtney kardashian travis barker new york city
Kourtney Kardashian Went Pantsless in Nothing But an Oversized Windbreaker and Knee-High Boots
Eva Longoria amfAR Cannes
Eva Longoria Wore Nothing But a High-Cut Bodysuit Underneath Her Totally Sheer Sparkly Dress
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Wore a Sheer Bikini-Print Top
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Had the Most Glamorous Date Night in France
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Paired Dickies Overalls With Blink-182 Merch
Heidi Klum 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Heidi Klum's Underboob-Baring Gown Practically Had Wings
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Wore Camouflage Cargo Pants With Peekaboo Boxers
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Put a Polished Spin on the Y2K Statement Belt During Her Latest Royal Outing
Kim Kardashian Parsons Balmain
Kim Kardashian Paired Her Midriff-Baring Two-Piece Set With This Throwback Y2K Accessory