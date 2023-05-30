Serena Williams Poked Fun at Her Growing Baby Bump While Slipping Into a Slinky LBD

In case you (somehow) missed it, Serena Williams is the moment. After getting creative with her pregnancy announcement by revealing her baby bump on the Met Steps (and sharing the news with her 5-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in the cutest way shortly beforehand), the tennis star's latest Instagram post — and stellar maternity fashion — proved that she isn't slowing down anytime soon.

On Monday, the soon-to-be mother of two posted a series of photos from her family's summer holiday in Italy while poking fun at her growing baby bump in the caption. In the snaps, the tennis legend posed in a plunging, bodycon strapless LBD as she flexed her maternity style — and her figure. While the slinky LBD showed no skin, it perfectly hugged her all curves, including her growing belly. Bubblegum pink kitten heels, a diamond choker necklace, and hoop earrings accessorized her look.

Serena Williams/IG

“CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear. I am seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or….back. … slide right #summer #italy #vacation,” she captioned the post.

Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, playfully commented, “This kid somehow kicks more than Olympia. It's everywhere 🤪.”

Serena’s photo dump came just days after she shared the most important announcement of all: telling Olympia that she’s going to be a big sister. In the 4-minute aww-worthy interaction, Serena and Ohanian shared the secret with their daughter. To no one's surprise, the 5-year-old's response was priceless as she let out of squeak of excitement before wrapping her mom in a giant hug, giggling, and racing around the room while shouting and jumping.



