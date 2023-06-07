Olympia Ohanian Made a Sweet Cameo in Serena Williams's Latest Pregnancy Photos

And who knew the Grand Slam champ was also a Green Day fan?

Published on June 7, 2023
Serena Williams is taking her pregnancy international. While some moms-to-be prefer to take things easy, the superstar tennis pro is in Europe enjoying the sights and sounds that come with a hop across the pond — and documenting some sweet mommy-and-me moments with her daughter Olympia in the process. In Williams's latest post, she and Olympia are posing near a verdant tree with a baseball cap perched on its branches. The hat appears to be Green Day merch, giving fans some insight into the kind of jams that must be on Williams's playlists.

She further proved her Green Day IQ by adding a lyric from the legendary punk band to the caption, writing, "So take the photographs and still frames in your mind." It's a lyric from "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," a song from Green Day's 1997 album, Nimrod. The photos show Williams in a bright orange dress with tiered panels and, of course, she's cradling her bump. Olympia wears a pink dress for the snaps with her mother.


Williams's Story also showed images of the mommy-and-me team in Paris at the Eiffel Tower, and she has been sharing other images from her "babymoon" (her words) as she and her family crisscross the continent. The family's itinerary included a private tour of the Uffizi Gallery, which Alexis Ohanian shared on his grid.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"Grazie, Uffizi, for letting me book an after hours private tour of some amazing works ... Michaelangelo [sic] ... Da Vinci ... Botticelli ... Caravaggio 😤 we all left inspired," he wrote alongside a photo of Williams and Olympia taking in pieces from some of the biggest names in the art world. "Last time I visited was 20 years ago as a broke college student among 1,000s of visitors — this was a surreal night."

