Serena Williams Shared a Sweet Mommy-and-Me Moment With Olympia From Behind the Scenes of Her Super Bowl Commercial

The cutest cuddle puddle we've ever seen.

Published on February 17, 2023 @ 01:05PM
serena williams and olympia
Photo:

getty images

From documenting PJ parties to rocking matching Balmain dresses, Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia are always delivering the most heart-warming mommy-and-me moments. The latest? A TikTok video of the duo that proved there’s always time for a quick cuddle — even when Williams is on the clock.

On Thursday, the tennis legend posted a short clip of her daughter, who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, snuggled up on her lap in between takes of the Rémy Martin Super Bowl ad that aired during Sunday night’s game. In the video, captioned, “Behind the scenes with my baby girl. I love her so much. #2023 #momsoftiktok,” Williams embraced her 5-year-old daughter, who wore an adorable white floral sundress with her hair pulled up into two puffs, over the song “ily (i love you baby”) by Surf Mesa.

For her part, Serena sported a gold varsity jacket in the clip. She wore her hair down in natural curls and parted in the middle and whispered in Olympia’s ear throughout the video, making her giggle. 

The behind-the-scenes look comes almost a week after the commercial debuted during Super Bowl LVII, where Williams served as the face of the cognac house. According to a statement released ahead of the game, the tennis pro said she was “honored and excited” to work with the brand.

Jean-Philippe Hecquet, the brand’s CEO, was equally excited to have Williams on board, adding, “She is a global inspiration, and inch by inch, Williams and her team have made history by breaking down barriers, striving for excellence, and achieving greatness. We are honored to partner with her for our first-ever Super Bowl campaign and believe that together Rémy Martin's quest for excellence will continue to go further, always achieving greater feats.”

