Serena Williams Wore a Maternity Crop Top With a Matching Smocked Maxi Skirt

A masterclass in styling your bump for summer.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on July 20, 2023 @ 09:43AM
Pregnant Serena Williams OMR
Photo:

Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Rihanna isn’t the only one loving the pregnancy crop top. Just ask Serena Williams, the latest mom-to-be to take the belly-baring style for a spin.

Earlier this week, the tennis pro, who is expecting her second child with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, documented how she styles her bump for summer while sporting a comfy yet flirty two-piece set in a video posted to Instagram.

In the clip, Serena paired a sunny yellow smocked square-neck crop top that put her growing belly on full display with a matching maxi skirt that fit snugly against her waist. Dancing behind the scenes on the set of an unnamed project, Serena wore a pearl choker necklace and gold wristwatch that provided the finishing touches to her monochromatic summertime 'fit.

Her caramel honey-blonde hair was left down in voluminous curls and a middle part, and she finished off her glam with a swipe of pink lipgloss and blush, highlighting her natural pregnancy glow.

"I was doing some hip isolations....behind the scenes while waiting to resume shooting helps to keep baby healthyyyyyyy #dance #pregnant," she captioned the video, as she danced to Beyoncé's "ENERGY." Her husband playfully commented, “Jellybean already a jock.”

The pregnant tennis star's candid video comes after she shared a sweet yet funny story on Twitter about the time her first-born, Olympia, bluntly called her out for wearing a wig in public last week. "Nice lady: I love your hair," she wrote her now-viral Tweet, before adding in her and Olympia's responses to the woman's compliment. "Me: Awww Thanks! Olympia: It's a WIG!!!"

Serena Williams & Olympia

Serena Williams/Instagram
