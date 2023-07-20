Celebrity Serena Williams Serena Williams Wore a Maternity Crop Top With a Matching Smocked Maxi Skirt A masterclass in styling your bump for summer. By Julia Meehan Julia Meehan Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 20, 2023 @ 09:43AM Photo: Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images Rihanna isn’t the only one loving the pregnancy crop top. Just ask Serena Williams, the latest mom-to-be to take the belly-baring style for a spin. Earlier this week, the tennis pro, who is expecting her second child with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, documented how she styles her bump for summer while sporting a comfy yet flirty two-piece set in a video posted to Instagram. In the clip, Serena paired a sunny yellow smocked square-neck crop top that put her growing belly on full display with a matching maxi skirt that fit snugly against her waist. Dancing behind the scenes on the set of an unnamed project, Serena wore a pearl choker necklace and gold wristwatch that provided the finishing touches to her monochromatic summertime 'fit. Serena Williams Poked Fun at Her Growing Baby Bump While Slipping Into a Slinky LBD Her caramel honey-blonde hair was left down in voluminous curls and a middle part, and she finished off her glam with a swipe of pink lipgloss and blush, highlighting her natural pregnancy glow. "I was doing some hip isolations....behind the scenes while waiting to resume shooting helps to keep baby healthyyyyyyy #dance #pregnant," she captioned the video, as she danced to Beyoncé's "ENERGY." Her husband playfully commented, “Jellybean already a jock.” The pregnant tennis star's candid video comes after she shared a sweet yet funny story on Twitter about the time her first-born, Olympia, bluntly called her out for wearing a wig in public last week. "Nice lady: I love your hair," she wrote her now-viral Tweet, before adding in her and Olympia's responses to the woman's compliment. "Me: Awww Thanks! Olympia: It's a WIG!!!" Serena Williams/Instagram