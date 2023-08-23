Serena Williams on Traveling With Kids, Pregnancy Workouts, and Her Style Evolution

The tennis GOAT, new mom of two, and Lincoln partner talks with InStyle about hitting the road as a family.

Serena Williams wearing pink suit on red carpet
It’s hard not to talk about Serena Williams in terms of her professional accomplishments. She is, after all, an undisputed GOAT and the winner of 23 tennis Grand Slams (and that’s just in singles). But like most of the all-time greats, her personal story is no less compelling. She’s spoken out about the inequities Black women face during pregnancy and childbirth after a health scare of her own, proven that moms can also be sports heroes with her triumphant return to tennis after the birth of her daughter Olympia, and shown that changing careers doesn’t have to mean retirement — it's just, as she calls it, an “evolution.” 

Right now, she's going through another evolution of sorts with the recent birth of her second child (a daughter named Adira River) with Alexis Ohanian, which she announced on TikTok just yesterday. Despite such big personal changes, Williams is not slowing down professionally, starring in a new campaign with Lincoln called "Letting Go," which launches today. The video celebrates the joys of hitting the road through the lens of Williams (a longtime Lincoln owner herself) and the brand's new BlueCruise system.

As part of this venture, InStyle had the chance to chat with Williams about travel, motherhood, and style. Read her tips for packing with kids, staying active, and maternity fashion.

Serena Williams wearing an orange maternity dress for Lincoln

Courtesy of Lincoln

Her No. 1 Travel Essential

"Packing cubes. I traveled for most of my life because of tennis, and packing cubes are a game-changer for me. They help you stay organized, which can be really hard to do when you’re living out of a suitcase."

Her Top Tip for Traveling With Kids

"Don’t rely only on an iPad or activity screens for your kids. Pack books. supplies for coloring, flashcards, and snacks. I also like to download a few good film soundtracks that we can all sing along to."

How Her Style Has Evolved With Motherhood

"I definitely wear a lot more tennis shoes now, but I [still] love to dress up for date night and put a good heel on."

Serena Williams wearing an orange maternity dress for Lincoln

Courtesy of Lincoln

Her Best Packing Advice

"Always bring water bottles with you. I take hydration very seriously and never go anywhere without a water bottle."

Her Maternity Fashion Must-Haves

"Maternity fashion is all about comfort for me. I wore a lot of Nike leggings and S by Serena wrap dresses."

Her Pregnancy Workout Routine

"Staying fit while pregnant is not an easy thing to do, but it’s super important. Before I start anything, I stretch, focusing on loosening and opening my hips. Then I get on my elliptical or treadmill for 30-40 minutes of cardio and exercise my arms with small weights simultaneously. I’ve been finishing off my workouts with squats — which are really hard to do when you’re pregnant!"

