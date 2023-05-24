Serena Williams’s Daughter Olympia Had the Cutest Reaction to Learning That She’ll Be a Big Sister

Serena Williams may have joined the ranks of the most iconic pregnancy announcements, ever when she hard-launched news of her second pregnancy on the Met Gala’s carpeted steps earlier this month, but now, she’s giving the world an inside look at her most important announcement of all: telling her 5-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (who goes by Olympia), that she’s going to be a big sister.

On Tuesday, the tennis legend shared the aww-worthy interaction on her YouTube channel with a video titled, “Olympia's Surprise.” In the 4-minute clip, which detailed Williams’s process of getting ready for the 2023 Met Gala, she and her husband Alexis Ohanian first sat down with their daughter to share the big news just a day before the ceremony.

After explaining that Olympia had recently told her, “Mommy, you’re fat,” upon noticing her growing belly, Williams decided to share the secret with the help of her husband on their living room couch. “Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother?” Serena asked, concealing her bump with a blue T-shirt and jeans. “Well, we went to the doctor, and it turns out I'm not getting fat. But I have a baby in my belly.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Visibly shocked, Olympia replied, “Are you kidding me?” before her parents further clarified, “No, you’re going to be a big sister.” Naturally, the 5-year-old then let out of squeak of excitement before wrapping her mom in a huge hug, giggling, and running around the room while screaming and jumping.

Once Olympia had settled down, the pair explained that while she’s “gotta do a lot of work to get ready to be a big sister,” they needed her to help keep the news a secret for one more day. “After today, you can tell anybody,” Ohania explained with Serena adding, “You can’t tell anybody until tomorrow.”