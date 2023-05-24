Serena Williams’s Daughter Olympia Had the Cutest Reaction to Learning That She’ll Be a Big Sister

The tennis legend announced that she's expecting her second child on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 @ 09:20AM
Serena Williams of the US with her daughter Alexis Olympia Auckland Classic tennis tournament
Photo:

getty images

Serena Williams may have joined the ranks of the most iconic pregnancy announcements, ever when she hard-launched news of her second pregnancy on the Met Gala’s carpeted steps earlier this month, but now, she’s giving the world an inside look at her most important announcement of all: telling her 5-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (who goes by Olympia), that she’s going to be a big sister.

On Tuesday, the tennis legend shared the aww-worthy interaction on her YouTube channel with a video titled, “Olympia's Surprise.” In the 4-minute clip, which detailed Williams’s process of getting ready for the 2023 Met Gala, she and her husband Alexis Ohanian first sat down with their daughter to share the big news just a day before the ceremony. 

After explaining that Olympia had recently told her, “Mommy, you’re fat,” upon noticing her growing belly, Williams decided to share the secret with the help of her husband on their living room couch. “Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother?” Serena asked, concealing her bump with a blue T-shirt and jeans. “Well, we went to the doctor, and it turns out I'm not getting fat. But I have a baby in my belly.”

Serena Williams

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Visibly shocked, Olympia replied, “Are you kidding me?” before her parents further clarified, “No, you’re going to be a big sister.” Naturally, the 5-year-old then let out of squeak of excitement before wrapping her mom in a huge hug, giggling, and running around the room while screaming and jumping. 

Once Olympia had settled down, the pair explained that while she’s “gotta do a lot of work to get ready to be a big sister,” they needed her to help keep the news a secret for one more day. “After today, you can tell anybody,” Ohania explained with Serena adding, “You can’t tell anybody until tomorrow.”

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian and Kids
Kim Kardashian on Parenting: “There are Nights I Cry Myself to Sleep”
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Recreated Her Sister Bella's Vintage Fishtail Gown at Cannes
Lizzo 2023 Met Gala
Lizzo Doesn't "Ever Want To Be Thin"
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Said She's "Still Learning" About Royal Life
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest LBD Had Some Cheeky, Cartoon-Like Details
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson attend the Premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Kate Hudson’s Throwback Mother’s Day Tribute to Goldie Hawn Included the Sweetest Message
Kim Kardashian Instagram With Chicago
Kim Kardashian Got Trolled By Her Kids On Mother's Day
Mia Threapleton and Kate Winslet2023 BAFTA Television Awards
Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton Just Had a Rare Mother-Daughter Matching Moment on the Red Carpet
Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber Says She Wants Kids with Justin "So Bad," But Is "Scared" of Online Hate
Demi Moore
Demi Moore Celebrated Her First Mother's Day as a Grandma in a Leopard-Print Bikini
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady Gave a Sweet Shoutout to Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, RZA
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrated Their Son RZA's 1st Birthday With the Cutest Family Photos
Kim Kardashian, North West
Of Course Kim Kardashian and North West's Courtside Style Is Next-Level
Rihanna Savage x Fenty Anniversary Campaign
Rihanna Celebrated Savage x Fenty's Fifth Anniversary With an HR Violation
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy's Name Has Finally Been Revealed
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Says She Was Always Dangerously Close to a "Wardrobe Malfunction" on the Set of 'Daredevil'