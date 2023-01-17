Serena Williams and Her Daughter Olympia Had the Sweetest Mommy-and-Me Moment in Matching PJs

Cuteness overload.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on January 17, 2023 @ 09:49AM
Serena Williams and Olympia
Serena Williams and daughter Olympia. Photo:

MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP

If there’s one thing you can count on, it is Serena Williams always having her daughter by her side.

On Sunday, the tennis star shared the sweetest mommy-and-me moment with her 5-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian, while wearing matching pajamas before bed. In an slideshow shared to Instagram, the mother-daughter duo posed for a few portraits in the mirror showcasing their late-night shenanigans. 

The cute content carousel included shots of Williams and Olympia posing in a bathroom with pink decor serving as their backdrop, as they sported black pajamas with red, white, and grey hearts. A boomerang video showed the two jumping up and down, before displaying their best yoga poses.

Williams captioned the post, "Nighttime shenanigans with Olympia @olympiaohanian.”

This isn’t the first time Williams has shared a matching mother-daughter moment, and it probably won’t be the last. Back in April, the athlete shared a “not so typical” mother-daughter photograph to her grid — unless the “usual” casually includes matching Balmain dresses at Paris Fashion Week.

Williams and her daughter wore matching hot pink Balmain dresses with long sleeves and turtlenecks. The tennis star styled her minidress with red booties, while Olympia paired hers with tiny rose-gold sandals. "Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd. @balmain," Williams captioned the carousel.

