Serena Williams Ushered in Her “Next Great Adventure” in a Bump-Baring Crop Top and Striped Miniskirt

The tennis star is "team pink."

August 1, 2023
Serena Williams Neon Yellow and Pink Gown 2019 Met Gala
Photo:

Getty Images

Serena Williams is embracing life off-the-court and getting ready for her next "great adventure." Over the weekend, the tennis legend and her husband Alexis Ohanian held a baby shower for their baby-on-the-way that also doubled as a sex reveal. For the party, Williams wore the most adorable outfit that showed the outcome she was hoping for: a white bump-baring cropped tee paired with a pink-and-white stripped knit miniskirt ("team pink," as she put it). She wore sneakers on the bottom and curled her blonde-highlighted hair.

Ohanian represented the other side in a black X-Men cutoff shirt and camo-print shorts. Their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (known as Olympia), wore a light pink dress layered over a blue-and-purple tie-dye shirt.

Williams shared a couple Instagram photo dumps documenting the special day. In the one post, the athlete posed in front of a rainbow balloon arch that had a giant poster attached to it that read, "Our Next Great Adventure." In the images, Williams is seen fist-bumping and smiling before putting her arm in the air.

"Our next great adventure," she captioned the post.

Serena Williams Crop Top and Pink Striped Miniskirt Instagram Sex Reveal and Baby Shower

Serena Williams/Instagram

The other Instagram teased the sex of their second baby. The couple and their first daughter posed in front of a ballon-embellished sign that read, "Olympia's Splash Village."

The two shared the sex in a YouTube vlog capturing the special day. “We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex," Ohanian said, referring to the baby on board. "The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights.”

According to People, after the crowd looked up the sky, lights controlled by drones spelled out the word "Girl." The family-of-three rejoiced as their friends and family cheered.

Williams originally shared the news of her pregnancy during the 2023 Met Gala back in May. She arrived on the storied steps in a bump-hugging, plunging black gown that paid tribute to this year's theme and honoree, Karl Lagerfeld.

