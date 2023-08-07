Serena Williams Cradled Her Baby Bump in a Gucci Crop Top and Matching Miniskirt

It’s the summer of flaunting your baby bump in style. Between Rihanna’s see-through crochet romper and Kourtney Kardashian’s skintight semi-sheer jumpsuit, these maternity fashion queens are proving that it's officially hot mom summer. The latest mother-to-be to take bump-forward maternity style to new heights is Serena Williams and her Gucci bump-baring two-piece set.

On Monday, the tennis pro melted our hearts again with another glimpse at her growing baby bump in a slew of flirty snaps. Williams slipped into a green, orange, and mint blue striped Gucci set comprised of a cropped fuzzy sweater top that sat just above her baby bump and a matching miniskirt. Williams kept her accessories to a minimum, save for her classic gold timepiece.

Serena Williams/Instagram

As for her glam, she styled her caramel honey-blonde hair in tousled waves and a middle part and teamed her glowing pregnancy skin with feathered lashes and lipgloss.

“I’ve been waiting a long time… for this moment to come…. I’m destined for anything at all,” she captioned the post with lyrics from Green Day’s 2000 hit “Waiting.” Last week, Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian revealed that they are expecting another girl in a vlog from their sex reveal party.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Just last year, the tennis legend (also known as the G.O.A.T.) announced she was hanging up her tennis racket to focus on her family. And almost 8 months later, she and her husband Ohanian revealed their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, is going to be a big sister. In true Serena fashion, she made her baby bump debut on the steps of the infamous Met Gala in a head-to-toe pearlcore Gucci gown. While confirming the baby news on Instagram, she wrote, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

