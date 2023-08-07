Serena Williams Cradled Her Baby Bump in a Gucci Crop Top and Matching Miniskirt

We’re already jealous of her baby’s closet.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 @ 11:34AM
Serena Williams Baby Bump
Photo:

Serena Williams/Instagram

It’s the summer of flaunting your baby bump in style. Between Rihanna’s see-through crochet romper and Kourtney Kardashian’s skintight semi-sheer jumpsuit, these maternity fashion queens are proving that it's officially hot mom summer. The latest mother-to-be to take bump-forward maternity style to new heights is Serena Williams and her Gucci bump-baring two-piece set.

On Monday, the tennis pro melted our hearts again with another glimpse at her growing baby bump in a slew of flirty snaps. Williams slipped into a green, orange, and mint blue striped Gucci set comprised of a cropped fuzzy sweater top that sat just above her baby bump and a matching miniskirt. Williams kept her accessories to a minimum, save for her classic gold timepiece.

Serena Williams Baby Bump

Serena Williams/Instagram

As for her glam, she styled her caramel honey-blonde hair in tousled waves and a middle part and teamed her glowing pregnancy skin with feathered lashes and lipgloss.

“I’ve been waiting a long time… for this moment to come…. I’m destined for anything at all,” she captioned the post with lyrics from Green Day’s 2000 hit “Waiting.” Last week, Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian revealed that they are expecting another girl in a vlog from their sex reveal party.

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Just last year, the tennis legend (also known as the G.O.A.T.) announced she was hanging up her tennis racket to focus on her family. And almost 8 months later, she and her husband Ohanian revealed their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, is going to be a big sister. In true Serena fashion, she made her baby bump debut on the steps of the infamous Met Gala in a head-to-toe pearlcore Gucci gown. While confirming the baby news on Instagram, she wrote, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

Related Articles
Gabrielle Union White Minidress Braided Hairstyle 2020 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Gabrielle Union's Date-Night Outfit Included a Plunging Micro-Minidress and Slide-On Heels
Eva Longoria Flamin Hot
Eva Longoria Spent Sunday Funday in an Itty-Bitty Cutout Bikini With a Trucker Hat
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes's Socks-Over-Sweatpants Look Is a Major Weekend Mood
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Wore a Zebra-Print Bikini in an Unexpected Color Combo
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore Rhinestone-Pinstriped Pants With a Matching Tube Top to Taylor Swift's Concert
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Paired Her Plunging Corset Top With a High-Slit Denim Maxi Skirt
Christina Aguilera Instagram
Uh Oh, Christina Aguilera Is Bringing Back Super-Skinny Scarves
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Summer Dress Code Staple That Makes Styling A Breeze
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Go-To Summer Wardrobe Staple That Makes Styling a Breeze
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Is Keeping the Upside-Down Bikini Trend Alive and Well With Her Latest Swimsuit Snap
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired $92 Ombré Leggings With a Rare $200K Birkin
Heidi Klum Husband Anniversary Trip
Heidi Klum Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary in an Animal Print Bikini Top and Matching Navel Cutout Pants
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Her Summer Slip Dress With the Ultimate Fall Boot
Penelope Cruz
Penélope Cruz Wore the Fanciest Version of Summer 2023’s Comeback Shoe
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Channeled Sporty Spice in a Super-Cropped Collared Top and a Matching Micro-Miniskort
Michelle Yeoh IG
Michelle Yeoh's Surrealist Schiaparelli Wedding Dress Is the Coolest Bridal Look Ever
Catherine Zeta Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Easy, Breezy Plunging Gown Had the Highest Slit