Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Just Revealed Their Newborn Girl’s Name

And it will make you have baby fever.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on August 23, 2023 @ 11:03AM
Serena Williams family with baby girl
Photo:

Alexis Ohanian/Instagram

Reveling in the excitement of the birth of their second child, a baby girl, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian couldn’t resist holding off on revealing the name of their family's newest addition. On Tuesday, shortly after sharing a heartwarming video to TikTok, the proud girl dad announced the news of their baby girl's name, Adira River Ohanian, alongside a series of sweet snaps.

In the photos (posted to the entrepreneur’s Instagram), Williams and Ohanian's soon-to-be 6-year-old daughter, Olympia, held Adira, who was adorably wrapped up in a cozy blanket and outfitted with a pink hat. Capturing the first moment Olympia first met her little sister, the proud big sis smiled sweetly at Adira with loving admiration for her new sibling. But aside from sweet sister moments, it was the post's first photo that marked the beginning of many more family-of-four snaps, as Serena snuggly held Adira in one arm and Olympia in the other while Alexis shared a smile with Serena.

Olympia Ohanian and little sister

Alexis Ohanian/Instagram

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” he wrote alongside the photos. “I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama.”

Olympia Ohanian and little sister

Alexis Ohanian/Instagram

In the caption, Ohanian pointed out that Serena is just as badass as a mother as she was on the court, writing, “Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT,” adding, “Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

“‘Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea,’“ he concluded the post.

Meanwhile, the mom of two posted a similar snap of the family with the caption, “Adira River Ohanian 😍❤️.”

Earlier that day, Williams and Ohanian introduced Adira to the world by sharing an adorable video on TikTok. As the song "Beautiful" by Bazzi and Camila Cabello played, the family cuddled next to each other on the couch before Serena grabbed their newest family addition. "Welcome my beautiful angel," she captioned the clip.

